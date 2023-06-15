TRT exhibits at the 2023 Wood Transport and Logistics

TRT was an exhibitor at the 2023 Wood Transport and Logistics event in Rotorua, New Zealand last month. TRT showcased its state-of-the-art Traction Air CTI system and Jonsered and Loglift Forestry Cranes.

The two-day event drew visitors from more than 250 forestry and log transport companies across Australasia, America, and Europe, offering them a first-hand experience of the latest technology for log transport operators.

TRT Sales Manager for Seating and Traction Air, Grant Ferguson says, “The event was definitely worthwhile. A huge thank you to Williams & Wilshier for letting us display their brand-new truck with our CTI Traction Air System on it.”

"It was also great to see Foxpine Haulage & Gilmour Transport displaying their brand-new trucks with our Traction Air CTI System."

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.