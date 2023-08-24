Centra Forklifts Christchurch Appoints New Manager

CHRISTCHURCH

Centra Forklifts are pleased to announce the appointment of their new Christchurch Branch

Manager, Mrs Cheree Atkins, who joined them on 1st August 2023.

Cheree has over 20 years of experience across the automotive, FMCG, hospitality, and

logistics industries, her last role was with Truckstops (New Zealand). Cheree has a

proven track record of delivering excellent customer service, managing high-performing teams and driving business growth.

Centra is confident Cheree will be a great representative and asset to their Christchurch

branch.

About Centra Forklifts

Centra Forklifts is your one-stop shop for all your forklift rentals, sales and service needs. From your first forklift purchase to aftermarket support. They are committed to your business.

Centra Forklifts is the master distributor in NZ for the Mitsubishi Logisnext network which is part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. They have a service support capability all over New Zealand and are renowned for their ability to keep your machines running reliably at a high rate of first-time fixes.