New Centra Territory Sales Manager for North/West Auckland

Centra Forklifts Auckland has recently appointed Ieremia as their new Territory Sales Manager for North/West Auckland.

Ieremia goes on to say "Centra has been my place of work for the last 7 years. I’ve been working in the Service Department as the Service Scheduler and in this time I have gotten to know a lot of our customers through phone calls and emails. I also work with a great bunch of people. We all come from different walks of life, but we all get along and get the job done. "

"Next week I start my new role as a Territory Sales Manager. I’m very thankful to Craig and the leadership team for this opportunity which is something I don’t take lightly. It’s an opportunity to progress and develop my career at Centra. I look forward to meeting our customers in person and continuing to provide great Mitsubishi products and great customer service."

Centra Forklifts is your one-stop shop for all your forklift sales, rentals and service needs. From your first forklift purchase to aftermarket support. They are committed to serving New Zealand Businesses nationwide, with branches from Auckland to Christchurch.