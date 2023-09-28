Welcome Kristelle Lu to the Duoplus Team as Marketing Admin Assistant

WAIKATO

Duoplus Online Marketing is pleased to introduce Kristelle Lu to our digital marketing team. Kristelle joins us as our Marketing Administration Assistant and brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to our ever-expanding family.



In her new role, Kristelle is set to make waves across SEO and various marketing projects, where her attention to detail and passion for delivering exceptional results will undoubtedly shine through. Her dedication to enhancing our marketing strategies will help us continue to exceed expectations.



Kristelle's academic prowess is nothing short of impressive, too. While balancing her responsibilities at Duoplus, she is also pursuing a Bachelor of Science & IT degree with a specialisation in Software Development in her spare time. Her academic journey is a testament to her dedication, as she already holds two bachelor's degrees—one in Computer Science and another in Business Administration, focusing on Marketing Management. It's safe to say that she's a high achiever!



Beyond her professional and academic achievements, Kristelle enjoys pursuing personal growth and immerses herself in self-help literature in her spare time, always striving to learn and evolve. When not buried in books, Kristelle takes to the streets on her roller skates to unwind and enjoy the freedom that comes with skating.



Based in the Philippines, Kristelle has been seamlessly integrated into our team and connects with us daily from her office in Manila, a testament to the flexibility and reach of digital marketing. Kristelle's presence underscores the fact that modern marketing knows no bounds, transcending geographical boundaries and bringing together talent from around the world.



At Duoplus, we are looking forward to the incredible contributions she will make to our marketing endeavours. Her passion, dedication, and unique perspective will undoubtedly help us continue to drive success for our clients.



About Duoplus: Duoplus is a leading digital marketing agency in Hamilton, specialising in delivering outstanding results across New Zealand and Australia for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on SEO, online advertising, and web design, Duoplus helps clients generate measurable and profitable leads and grow their businesses.