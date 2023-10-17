The Opal File - Part Two

Continued from Part One

28th November 1985: Australian Mafia meet in Sydney - includes: Trotter,

Fletcher, Hawkins, Bond, Elliott, Adler and Holme's A'Court - discussed

strategy for merger of Goodman, Allied Mills, Fielde Gillespie Davis,

Watties and Elders with Chase Manhattan Bank taking 20%, Elders and IEL

10%, with stock being held through Chase-AMP Bank.



Elders woul be used as major 'vehicle' in the global liquor economy with

Courage Brewery in the UK to be used as entry into Europe.



Strategy finalised to take over BHP, Australia's largest company, using

Holme's A'Court, Brierley, Elliott and Hawkins.



In London, Chase Manhattan would takeover stockbrokers Simon & Coates who

specialise in Australasia Mafia owned companies such as Fletcher Challenge,

Brierley, NZI Corp, Elders, Bell Group and BHP. Chase Manhattan could then

issue and buy stock to manipulate the Australasian economy by increasing

price, paying no taxes, creating inflation, and enslaving the people

through debt to Mafia controlled banks.



Parsky would oversee the 'launder' of further loans to the NZ Government

and would begin to channel 'loans' through the Australian Treasury using

captive politician Keating. Also NZ Government building would be sold to

Jones and Australia Government buildings would be sold to Adler which would

then be rented back to the respective Governments at inflated prices.



17th November 1986: Brierley, Seldon, Packer, Bond, Elliott, Holmes a

Court and Adler meet in Sydney. Also present is Rupert Murdoch to assist

in Parsky strategy of media takeover in Australasia and the Pacific using

Packer and Bond (TV and Radio) Brierley and Holmes A'Court (newspapers).



Murdoch takes orders from Brzezinski since his News Corp was taken over in 1982 by Chase Manhattan and Security Pacific National Bank.



At a separate meeting with Brierley, Seldon and Cline, Parsky outlines plan for 'key' Media Australasian Holding company using the Bell Group which would be taken over by with Chase Manhattan holding 27.5% in London and the US. Another 10% of the stock would be held through Security Pacific National Bank (US).



8th February, 1987:



US Mafia Council meet in Washington - including David Rockefeller, John McCloy, Brzezinski, Parsky, Simon, Katherine Graham, and George Franklin.



Brzezinski outlines plans to invade Iran using 75,000 strong mercenary army supported by US Air Force and Navy with starting date of 8th February, 1988. An integral part of the plan Saudi and Kuwaiti oil tankers would fly the US flag to provoke an Iranian attack so that US invasion of Iran would be 'justified'.



Reason: The Seven Sisters wanted to exploit a secret oil field near Bandar Abbas discovered in 1976 with estimate 150 billion barrels and also a huge gold source at Neyshabur discovered in 1977. The Iranian invasion would begin after the World economic system was collapsed by the Mafia controlled banks - target date 17th January 1988.



Other countries on the takeover list include:



- Mexico - for oil at Baisas

- Nicaragua - for oil at Connto

- Colombia - for gold at Papayan

- South Korea - for gold at Chunchon

- New Zealand - for oil in the Great South Basin.



(Obviously this part of the plan failed to happen)