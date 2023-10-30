TRT Announces The Launch Of Its New TIDD PC28-3G Pick & Carry Crane

TRT announces the launch of its new TIDD PC28-3G Pick and Carry Crane, driven by a continuous focus on innovation and actively exceeding expectations for customers.

TRT has constructed the TIDD PC28-3G using the highest quality components, prioritising safety and performance throughout its design and class-leading features including the Euro 6 Cummins Engine, the highest emission control diesel engine available with significantly more horsepower.

Mike Harrison, TRT’s Group Assembly Manager said "This development has been driven by the new Australian Design Rules (ADR), which take effect on July 1st, 2024."

“The emissions for mobile pick and carry cranes are going to be updated again and will need to be at least Euro 5 compliant. We are going a step further by releasing the PC28-3G crane with a Cummins engine, which is Euro 6 compliant.

The PC28-3G is powered by a 6.7-litre 320 horsepower (238kw) inline six Cummins ISB6.7 engine, certified to the world’s toughest on-highway diesel emission standard, Euro 6, which achieves near-zero emissions.

The TIDD PC28-3G will be officially unveiled during the Crane Industry Council of Australia (CICA) National Conference and Exhibition which will be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, from October 26th to 28th.