TRT Unveils Traction Air® EM Series, Redefining Fleet Management Solutions

TRT, a leader in pioneering fleet management solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Traction Air® EM Series. This new series, representing over two decades of relentless innovation, marks a significant leap in fleet management, promising industry professionals unparalleled reliability, precision, and convenience.

The Traction Air® EM Series introduces three pivotal advancements:

Enhanced Design: A redesigned system that optimises airflow and pressure distribution, elevating traction and tire performance.

Simplified Installation: With a more compact design, the series allows seamless integration into diverse vehicle sizes and configurations, ensuring flexibility and ease of installation.

Robust Lightweight Protection: Housed within a durable yet lightweight composite cover, the new pressure cell safeguards against environmental elements without adding excessive weight to vehicles, ensuring prolonged efficiency and reliability.

TRT remains committed to providing comprehensive support to customers throughout the lifespan of their Traction Air® System, including parts and service support Australia and New Zealand-wide. The company's commitment ensures uninterrupted operations and substantial cost savings, with 24/7 parts, on-call service, comprehensive training, and maintenance assistance.

To explore the transformative capabilities of the Traction Air® CTI EM Series and its potential impact on fleet management, visit TRT's website.