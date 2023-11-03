TRT LAUNCHES NEW TRACTION AIR® EM SERIES

TRT is proud to announce the launch of their latest advancements in their Central Tyre Inflation System (CTI), the new Traction Air® EM Series.

Traction Air®, was introduced over two decades ago to address the unique challenges posed by the rugged Australian Outback. Today, it stands tall as an integral part of more than 4,000 vehicles primarily across New Zealand and Australia.

The latest system will be accessible to customers in Australia and New Zealand. Traction Air® has also been distributed in Sweden and across Asia, making it available worldwide.

The Traction Air® CTI-EM Series is set to redefine the standards of tyre pressure monitoring and control. With many features and benefits, it promises to empower fleet owners with unparalleled reliability, precision, and convenience.

The new EM Series features a simplified and improved manifold design that optimises airflow and improves pressure distribution. This enables the system to perform more efficiently, delivering improved responsiveness for traction.

This innovative design enhances the efficiency of the system, resulting in improved tyre performance.

