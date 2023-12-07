TRT Attends 2023 CICA Conference

The National CICA Conference is the largest crane exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, which was recently held in Perth, Western Australia.

The TRT stand was well presented, showcasing not only their crane agencies but also their remarkable manufacturing capabilities, drawing considerable attention from attendees.

A significant highlight was the unveiling of their latest innovation, the TIDD PC28-3G pick and carry crane. Its introduction sparked lively conversations and keen interest, fostering discussions not only about the TIDD but also about TRT's extensive range of manufactured goods. The event was instrumental in the TRT team creating new relationships with reputed companies, which bodes well for future relationships.

The manufacturer’s panel had some insightful discussions where TRT Australia’s General Manager, Neil Webb represented the company and introduced Australia’s Safest Pick and Carry Crane, the TIDD Crane.

Neil says, “This was one of the best events that TRT has been a part of, and the tremendous response and appreciation we received for the new TIDD PC28-3G Crane was fantastic.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.