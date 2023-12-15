TRT Australia Announces Arrival of Kobelco CK Mini Telescopic Loaders

TRT recently announced the Kobelco CK series of mini telescopic loaders will be landing in Australia.

Kobelco’s CK90UR and CK120UR mini crawlers are designed to suit numerous applications including urban projects. Featuring an Isuzu 4LE2XDPC engine fitted with Kobelco’s unique iNDr system, these mini crawlers are designed to be a priority utility crane on the job site.

For applications where working space is restricted, such as road and rail tunnelling and underground infrastructure, trenches for utilities, foundation work for new buildings, or work on elevated bridges or rail tracks, these high-performance mini crawlers can be relied upon to get the job done.

Troy Hand, TRT Australia’s Crane Sales & Pacific Islands Manager says “One of the main points of difference when compared to other mini tele crawlers is these cranes will pick and carry with boom lengths up to 14.77m or up to 14m radius,”

Like all Kobelco products, the CK series is designed and built on traditional Japanese manufacturing values

The CK Series offers a real difference in quietness, reliability, and easy maintenance, the CK90UR and CK120UR are fitted with Kobelco’s unique iNDr cooling system.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.