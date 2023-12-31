58 views

Veterinary Podcast Episode Released on Building Resilience through Time Management and Daily Doses of Awe

Podcast host Julie South has released a new episode in the series on “Strengthening Your Resilience Quotient” through her veterinary industry podcast, the Vet Staff Podcast. The episode focuses on how veterinary professionals can boost their resilience by improving their time management abilities and creating more awe-inspiring moments in their daily lives.

Titled “Mastering the Clock: Building Resilience through Time Management and the Power of Awe” episode 166 provides a framework and strategies vets and vet nurses can use to become more effective with their time.

Techniques include reevaluating commitments regularly, utilising productivity tools, taking breaks, limiting distractions, empowering staff, setting boundaries and planning ahead daily and weekly.

The episode also covers an unexpected (but well researched) way to build resilience - having more awe-inspiring moments. South explains how awe shifts perspective, elicits positive emotions, fosters social bonds, alters the perception of time and boosts focus. Easy tips are provided for injecting more awe into daily life.

“Veterinary work comes with intense demands and stress. This podcast helps veterinary professionals get their heads screwed on straight so they can get excited about going to work on Monday mornings and gives smart methods to strengthen resilience, become less reactive, and safeguard wellbeing over the long haul,” said host Julie South. “The insights on creating more awe-some-ness in everyday life alone make it worth a listen.”

It’s available on major podcast platforms.

More information can be found at vetstaffpodcast.com.