TRT Connects Crane Saftey With Performance

Thursday 11 January 2024, 9:29AM

Having purchased a new TIDD PC28-2 from TRT, AWCON’s Fleet Manager Andrew Ison discussed the expanded operational capacity of the company and the quality of service received from East Coast dealer the Baden Davis Crane Connection.

With industry experience entailing mobile, heavy plant repairs and maintenance, as well as a wealth of experience with stationary plant mechanic repairs, Andrew is fleet operations manager at civil works and mining services company AWCON.

It’s in the name of expanding AWCON’s operations that Andrew announces the company recently purchased a brand-new TIDD PC28-2 from Australian East Coast dealer Baden Davis Crane Connection.

TRT’s 28-tonne capacity pick and carry crane features an 18.65m, telescopic, full power boom, a 75 percent stationary chart for heavy lifts, and a 66 percent pick and carry chart. Additionally, the machine has a 1.1-tonne super lift counterweight option, providing users with a 12 percent increased lifting capacity.

For Andrew, however, the lifting capacities and dimensions only make up one-half of the purchase; the TIDD PC28 holds a range of safety features such as a dynamic load moment indicator for safe operation across all slopes and angles.

However, its key point of difference is the Slew Safe feature, which features an indicator on the lifting chart that changes between green, amber, and red.

If the machine enters the red zone, the Slew Safe will be activated; reducing the speed of the steering to 15 percent, making turning the steering wheel harder, a ‘loaded up engine’ that makes an audible sound change, and a constant alarm going off inside and outside the cabin to warn of overload.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.