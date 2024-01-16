100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry

Tuesday 16 January 2024, 3:06AM

By New Zealand Police

More than 100,000 firearms have now been entered into New Zealand’s new Firearms Registry.

Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system.

This is from nearly 10 percent of the approximately 235,000 licence holders in New Zealand.

Te Tari Pūreke - Firearms Safety Authority Executive Director, Angela Brazier, says she’d like to thank all responsible firearms owners who have filled in the Registry since it launched on 24 June, 2023.

So far, Canterbury is the area with the highest number of firearms registered, it’s also the area with the most licence holders.

“The Firearms Registry is all about preventing firearms getting into the wrong hands.

Digitising the licencing system enhances our ability to detect unlawful and criminal activity.

“Along with preventing the sale and purchase of stolen firearms, the Registry provides a better way for Police to trace where firearms used by criminals have come from.”

Disrupting the flow of firearms to criminals works in tandem with other Policing initiatives that target organised criminal groups and gangs.

These separate but complementary strategies are together making it harder for criminals to possess and use firearms.

They are making our communities safer.

"When fully rolled out, the Registry will provide a picture of all lawfully held firearms and arms items in New Zealand.

This will give greater transparency when firearms are changing hands and ultimately make the availability of firearms to the black market more difficult," Ms Brazier says.

To register your firearms online head to www.firearmssafetyauthority.govt.nz or give us a call on 0800 844 431 (Monday to Friday 8.30am-5pm, except public holidays).

Districts and firearms registered:

Canterbury - 14,289

Southern - 12,616

Central - 12,119

Bay of Plenty - 10,098

Waitemata - 8582

Waikato - 8189

Tasman - 7076

Wellington - 7069

Counties Manukau - 5839

Eastern - 5313

Auckland City - 4420

Northland - 4235

Other locations - 512