Auckland Firearms Dealer Charged with Offences Related to Illegal Gun Sales

Tuesday 30 January 2024, 3:21AM

By Expert Briefing

57 views

AUCKLAND

A licensed firearms dealer in Auckland, has been charged with multiple offences, including unlawfully selling firearms and ammunition, following an investigation by police.

The dealer faces charges of dishonesty, supplying firearms and ammunition to unlicensed individuals, and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms and magazines.

Police believe the individual is a source of firearms for gangs, with 70% of seized firearms being those that standard licence holders can obtain.

The new Firearms Registry, which is currently only partially rolled out, is intended to close loopholes that have previously made it difficult for police to investigate and charge individuals supplying criminals and gangs with guns.