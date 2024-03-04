Monday 4 March 2024, 9:33AM

By ACES pest control

24 views

Pest Control and Cluster Flies in Auckland



fly control north shore

by Owen at ACES pest control



Fly infestation! So, picture this: More FM in Wairarapa gives ACES pest control a ring to shoot the breeze about cluster flies. Could these pesky critters be signalling the end of our sweet summer vibes? Seems like while we're chilling indoors, nature's little alarm clocks are buzzing away outside.

Alright, so it's early March, and our somewhat lengthy dry spell is getting interrupted by some cooler spells. Plus, mornings are getting darker quicker. You know the deal - all good things eventually fade away. But are these cluster flies trying to tell us something about the changing seasons?

What Are Cluster Flies?

Fly control Auckland. First off, what even are cluster flies? They're like your average fly, but a bit bigger, and they're all about those earthworms. They hang out mostly in rural areas where there's a buffet of earthworms from nearby fields. These guys don't bother us much when it's sunny and warm, but when the weather starts to cool, they start scouting for cozy spots indoors - think sheds and houses.

Now, in the countryside, where earthworms are everywhere, these flies can multiply like crazy. Combine that with their knack for leaving pheromone trails, basically telling all their buddies to crash the same party, and you've got yourself a cluster fly invasion/infestation! And trust me, having thousands of flies inside your crib is no fun.

Professional Pest Control Services

Pest management, so what's the plan of attack against these uninvited guests? Well, the best defence is keeping them out in the first place. Just like with regular house flies, screens on doors and windows are a solid move. Insect control, and if they've already crashed your pad, it's time to call in the pros. Professional pest control experts will scope out your place, find where these flies are hiding - think attics, walls, even under the house - and come up with a game plan to kick them out.

And hey, these cluster flies aren't just buzzing around for no reason. They're like nature's calendar, reminding us that colder days are coming. So, while you're sorting out your fly situation, might as well start prepping for rodent control too. Seal up any cracks and crevices before the chilly weather really hits.