DIY mouse extermination made easy!

Saturday 30 March 2024, 5:43PM

By ACES pest control

DIY mouse extermination Auckland

DIY Mouse Pest Control Auckland Made Easy!

Hey there, fellow homeowner! Ready to roll up your sleeves and show those furry little fellas who’s boss? Well, you're in the right place because today, we're diving into the world of DIY mouse pest control Auckland.

Now, before we start, let's set the scene. You're minding your own business, maybe sipping on your morning coffee or binge-watching your favourite show, when suddenly, you spot it: a quick blown blur out of the corner of your eye, it’s a furry intruder scurrying across your kitchen floor. Cue the shrieks and the frantic search for the nearest mousetrap!

But fear not, because it’s MOUSE EXTERMINATION TIME to tackle this furry but cute menace head-on.

FAST MOUSE REMOVAL AUCKLAND DIY

Before we get started, there are two things you need to know about mice. Mice are simple souls that only want two things, food, and warmth. If you understand this, you can pest control Auckland mice fast!

Here are a few simple steps to get you started:

Reduce their access to food. Are the mice able to get into any of your food? If so stop their access. An inexpensive tip is to buy a large sealable plastic container with a lid and put all your stored food goods into this. This not only will this stop the mice getting food but also from them ruining your food and causing wastage. Cat or Dog? Don’t leave their food out after they have fed, as the mice will dart out and get it! Look for warm areas. Mice are small and loose heat quickly. They will be in the constantly warm places in your home. Think behind the fridge on the motor and electric internal hot water cylinders. They are not interested in heat pumps, exterior gas hot water cylinders or clothes driers. Their Favourite spot. Is behind the kick boards under the sink. From here they can duck out and steal food and then get back to safety under the kick boards where you can’t get them! Seal Off Entry Points: Mice are masters of squeezing through the tiniest of openings, so start by inspecting your home for any gaps or cracks that could be potential entry points. Seal them up tight with expanding foam and/or steel wool to keep those critters out. Declutter Your Space: Mice love clutter almost as much as cheese, so take some time to tidy up your home. Clear out any piles of clutter, especially in areas like basements, attics, and garages, where mice love to hide. Set Up Traps: Now it's time to get down to business with some good ol' fashioned mousetraps. There are plenty of options out there, from snap traps to humane catch-and-release traps. Place them along walls and in areas where you've seen mouse activity, baited with something irresistible like peanut butter or cheese. You can also use professional grade bait as long as only the mice can get it. Keep Things Clean: Mice are attracted to food crumbs and spills, so be diligent about keeping your home clean and tidy. Stay Vigilant: Finally, keep an eye out for any signs of mouse activity, like droppings, chewed-up cardboard boxes, or gnaw marks on furniture. If you spot any, act immediately to prevent a full-blown infestation.

Auckland mouse exterminator DIY

And there you have it, folks – your crash course in DIY mouse pest control! Remember, persistence is key when it comes to dealing with these little pests, so don't be discouraged if you don't see immediate results. Keep at it, and before you know it, you'll have a mouse-free home to enjoy once again.

Now, who's ready to show those little furry critters who's boss? Let's do this!

written by Owen at ACES pest control