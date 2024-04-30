Maxey Plumbing & Gas Celebrates 10 Years of Service to the Wellington Region

Tuesday 30 April 2024, 3:33PM

By Duoplus

Maxey Plumbing & Gas, a leading provider of plumbing and gasfitting services in the Wellington region, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Established in 2014, the company has built a reputation for quality workmanship, reliability, and exceptional customer service.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone,” says Hayden, Owner of Maxey Plumbing & Gas. Over the past decade, we have been committed to providing our clients with the best possible service, and we are grateful for their trust in us.”

Maxey Plumbing & Gas is a Master Plumbers member, ensuring their team is qualified and experienced in all aspects of plumbing and gasfitting.

The company is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry. It invests in ongoing training for its staff to ensure they are up-to-date on the latest technologies and best practices.

“We are passionate about what we do, and we take pride in delivering exceptional results for our clients,” says Hayden. “We look forward to continuing to serve the Wellington region for many years to come.”



Maxey Plumbing & Gas is a locally owned and operated plumbing and gasfitting company servicing the Wellington region. Its team consists of experienced and qualified professionals committed to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.