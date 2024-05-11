DIY GISBORNE COCKROACH PEST CONTROL AUCKLAND

Saturday 11 May 2024, 10:11PM

By ACES pest control

26 views

DIY Gisborne Cockroaches extermination: Your DIY Guide for Aucklanders

Hey there, Aucklanders! Let's talk about a pest problem that's all too familiar in our city: Gisborne cockroaches. Those pesky critters can make themselves right at home, scuttling around in our kitchens, bathrooms, and just about anywhere they please. But fear not, because I've got some handy tips for you on how to tackle these unwanted visitors with some good old-fashioned DIY pest control methods.

First things first, let's get to know our enemy a bit better. Gisborne cockroaches, are an outside or bush cockroach and are the most common species of cockroach found in Auckland. They're small, and not so small, slow and fast, and incredibly resilient, but also really GROSS! But with the right approach, you can show them who's boss and reclaim your home.

NON chemical tips

One of the most important steps in DIY pest control is prevention. These cockroaches mostly invade your home from the outside. Commonly coming into your home from branches or plants that touch your home.

So, break out the loppers and trim those plants back. A 5cm gap is all you need!

Inspection

They can also be present in the attic and also under the house. And in some cases, they can set up shop in the kitchen. Forget about the fridge motor, these guys like it cool. Check around the outside of the dishwasher and inspect gaps in the between the kitchen cabinetries. A bright touch will help!

Next, it's time to break out the big guns: Your hardware shop will have some long-acting barrier sprays. Grab one of these, say 2-4 litres if available. Remember to wear safety gear when using chemicals! You need to spray a barrier around the exterior of the house, and also entry point which includes windows and door. Inside and out! Upper and lower skirtings where these guys frequent, so its a good idea to spray these too!

Baits? Remember these guys normally feed on detritus, rotting leaves and other flora. Carbo loaders! No keto followers here! Cockroach baits are based around the tastes of the German and American cockroaches, fat, and protein. So that bird ain’t gunna fly! Don’t waste your money on baits!

If you find cockroaches them in the attic and under the house, you can spray these areas too.

If you find them in crack and crevice in the kitchen, get the highest strength aerosol insecticide from hardware shop, preferably with a nozzle and have at them!!! Go wild empty the can!

Chemical free treatments

Another DIY method worth trying is to create a cockroach repellent using essential oils. Cockroaches are repelled by scents like peppermint, tea tree, and lavender, so mix a few drops of your chosen oil with water in a spray bottle and spritz it around areas where cockroaches are likely to hang out.

If you don’t like chemicals its worth a crack Nigel!

Conclusion

Of course, DIY pest control can only take you so far, and sometimes you may need to call in the professionals for backup. If your cockroach problem persists despite your best efforts, don't hesitate to reach out to a pest control expert who can assess the situation and recommend the most effective course of action, such as cockroach extermination, removal, or eradication.

So there you have it, Aucklanders – some simple yet effective DIY Gisborne cockroach extermination methods to help you keep those ugly mother flippers at bay.

With a little persistence and some creative thinking, you can show those pesky critters that they're not welcome in your home. Happy hunting!