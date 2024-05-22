How good was YOUR recent Airport experience?

Wednesday 22 May 2024, 11:43AM

By CTMA New Zealand Ltd

42 views

A major study of international airports is underway to discover what they do well, and how they could improve their customers’ experiences. The study is actively seeking feedback from people who’ve recently travelled through, or visited an international airport and is being conducted by the Auckland-based customer experience improvement firm, CTMA New Zealand Ltd.

“Airports are such an important part of the air-travel experience” explains CTMA’s Paul Linnell. “They have so many things to get right, and the ‘airport experience’ completely sets the tone for the journeys of business and leisure travellers around the world.”

“To keep getting things right (and to find out if they get it wrong) it’s important for airports to get feedback about their customers’ experiences – (good and bad)”.

It’s completely confidential and easy to take part in the study through an online questionnaire at:

www.WasItOK.com/Airport

“The online questionnaire for each airport you’d like to tell us about involves between six to eight short pages of questions and should take only about ten minutes to complete”, confirms Linnell. “Our initial focus is on airports in New Zealand and Australia, but we are also comparing their performance with feedback about other international airports around the world”.

The world is re-discovering its appetite for travel, with IATA reporting a steady growth in international travellers. The big challenge for airports is how to rebuild their pre-COVID levels of service, resilience and dependability on which travellers, airlines, retailers, border services and the aviation industry have come to rely – while at the same time, adapting to the uncertainties of a rapidly changing and unsettled world. Effective customer feedback has become an essential driver for improvement.

