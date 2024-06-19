Premium Clean New Zealand Celebrates 9 Years: Sparkling Savings & Community Care!

Wednesday 19 June 2024, 5:14PM

By Premium Cleaning Services

Exciting News!

We're thrilled to celebrate our 9th birthday this June! It's a testament to your trust and our commitment to providing exceptional cleaning services across New Zealand. To mark this special occasion, we're having a month-long celebration filled with exciting offers and heartwarming initiatives!

Sparkling Savings for You:

This June, enjoy $40 off all our cleaning services! Use the code OMG at checkout and experience the Premium Clean difference at a fantastic price.

Supporting the Community:

We're proud to give back! As part of our anniversary celebration, we're offering free cleaning services to cancer patients in need. We want to help alleviate some burden and allow them to focus on their well-being. (Please visit our website for terms and conditions.)

A Sparkling Surprise is Coming!

Stay tuned! We have a special announcement coming at the end of June that will make your home even more sparkling. Get ready for something exciting!

Share the Sparkle:

We love seeing your clean and happy homes! Share your experience with Premium Clean on social media using the hashtag #9SparklingYears.

Thank You!

We're incredibly grateful for your continued support. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional cleaning experiences and building a cleaner, brighter future for everyone.

For More Information:

Visit our website: 9th Anniversary - Exclusive ‘Promo OMG’ Deals! - Premium Clean

Contact us: hello@premiumclean.co.nz

Let's Celebrate Together!