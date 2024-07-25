Gloriavale Leavers Back in Court in Christchurch Today (Thurs 25 July)

Thursday 25 July 2024, 7:51AM

Gloriavale plaintiffs and legal team on the steps of the Employment Court after July 2023 decision Credit: supplied

At 9.30am today Thursday July 25, a number of issues are back before the Employment Court in Christchurch. This hearing is set down for two days.

Matters will be heard in Courtroom 13 on Level 2 in the Justice and Emergency Precinct, 20 Lichfield St.

On May 10, 2022, Chief Judge Christina Inglis, in her judgment made declarations that Hosea Courage, Daniel Pilgrim and Levi Courage were employees from the age of six through to when they left the Gloriavale Community. The court will be considering who was the employer of the men?

On 13 July 2023, Chief Judge Christina Inglis released her judgment finding that Serenity Pilgrim, Anna Courage, Rose Standtrue, Crystal Loyal, Pearl Valor and Virginia Courage were employees while residents of Gloriavale, and ruled they are entitled to costs. The quantum of these costs is to be decided.

The Plaintiffs (both from #1 and #2 above) had to apply to the Employment Tribunal to have their minimum entitlements as employees, determined. The Plaintiffs then sought to have this matter transferred to the Employment Court which was declined, and now they are applying to the Employment Court to have this decision reversed.