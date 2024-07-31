Water Cremation Aotearoa and Bell, Lamb and Trotter Announce Partnership

Wednesday 31 July 2024, 11:05AM

By RedPR

36 views

One of the country’s oldest and most respected funeral service providers is partnering with one of the newest innovators in New Zealand.

Bell, Lamb and Trotter, which was established in Christchurch in 1872, has joined with Water Cremation Aotearoa, to establish water cremation as an end of life choice, alongside the already well-established options of flame cremation and burial.

Water Cremation Aotearoa’s, (WCA) Deborah Richards, says Andrew and the team at Bell, Lamb and Trotter (BLT) are the perfect partners to bring water cremation – Alkaline Hydrolysis or resomation, as it is also called – to Cantabrians.

“The compassion and dignity that underscores everything BLT does, aligns very well with our philosophies,” says Ms Richards. “Bell Lamb and Trotter are a respected and trusted name which is also important.”

BLT Managing Director, Andrew Bell, says a move to new St Asaph Street premises in March has enabled the team to add new bespoke areas to accommodate the water cremation service.

“For an industry that doesn’t change a great deal, this is significant,” he says. “Bell, Lamb and Trotter was the first company in the country to introduce embalming which is probably the last time something so noteworthy has happened in the funeral services sector.”

The other key alignment between BLT and WCA is their focus on helping to address the effects of climate change, which is where water cremation is such an obvious option to offer people.

It is estimated that one traditional flame cremation produces an average of 242 kgs of carbon dioxide* which is roughly the same as driving an average, petrol car from Christchurch to Cape Reinga at the top of the North Island.

“No carbon is emitted during the water cremation process which leaves a sterile liquid with no DNA in at all, which is returned into the water cycle. The bones of the deceased also remain which can be given to the family as they are or as white bone ash, it is their choice,” says Ms Richards.

The government revently announced its climate change strategy, and Mr Bell says water cremation is a perfect fit.

“This world-leading climate innovation will boost the economy, and is a nature-based solution that will help address climate change. Water cremation uses an abundant clean energy which is affordable,” he says. “That’s three of the government's' climate strategy key pillars right there.”

Deborah Richards acknowledges that both WCA and BLT knew being “first cab off the rank” with water cremation, would make implementation challenging.

“With challenges come opportunities. After working on this for more than six years now, WCA is confident that together with Bell, Lamb and Trotter, we will be able to offer people this far more environmentally sustainable end-of-life choice, soon,” she says.

Water Cremation Aotearoa and Bell, Lamb and Trotter are awaiting the necessary consent to start operating; a resource consent has been approved, a trade waste consent is currently with the Christchurch City Council and has been for more than 120 days.

Note:

*The average vehicle in New Zealand has Co2 emissions of around 171 grams per kilometre (g/km), therefore the Co2 emissions from one traditional cremation is (242kgs = 242000gms), is the equivalent of driving 1415.2 km in an average petrol vehicle; roughly the same as driving from ChCh to Cape Reinga in an average, petrol car.