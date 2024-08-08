Thursday 8 August 2024, 5:41PM

By ACES pest control

DIY Spider Pest Control: Keeping Your Auckland Home Spider-Free

Living in Auckland, you’re no stranger to the occasional creepy-crawly making its way into your home. Among the various pests, spiders are often the most unnerving for many. While some spiders are harmless and even beneficial in controlling other insect populations, an infestation can become a real problem. This blog post will provide you with comprehensive DIY spider pest control tips to help you manage these eight-legged invaders effectively. We’ll be focusing on helping you do DIY “pest control Auckland spiders.”

Understanding Spiders in Auckland

Auckland is home to a variety of spider species, including the common house spider, the white-tailed spider, and the huntsman spider. While most of these are harmless, some can cause discomfort with their bites. Understanding the types of spiders in your area can help you determine the best course of action for pest control.

Firstly, there are two types, the web spinning or Orb spiders. These are the ones that make the messy webs all over the house. Then there are the wandering or fragrant spiders. These are spiders such as White Tail spiders and Wolf spiders that do not use webs to catch their food but wander around looking for a meal.

Orb spiders love dark coloured exterior walls on houses and northwest facing walls. This as both of the situations provides natural warmth for the home.

White tail spiders can often be found in attic spaces, this as there is plenty of food up there for them and it’s also nice and warm.

Here are some Spiders in New Zealand

1. Common House Spider: Usually found in corners of ceilings and windows, these spiders are relatively harmless.

2. White-tailed Spider: Recognizable by their distinctive white spot, they can cause mild reactions with their bites.

3. Avondale Spider: Large and fast, these spiders can be intimidating but are not particularly dangerous.

4. Redback spider. Extremely poisonous but very rare. Also, very shy and unlikely to bite humans. Very low risk

5. Katipo Spider. Venom packs a punch, but rare, Limited to beach environments not found in homes. Very low risk.

Natural Repellents

If you prefer a natural approach to pest control, several options can help repel spiders:

1. Essential Oils: Spiders are repelled by the strong scents of certain essential oils. Peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil are particularly effective. Mix a few drops of oil with water in a spray bottle and apply it to areas where spiders are likely to enter or hide.

2. Vinegar: White vinegar is another natural spider repellent. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle and use it to clean surfaces and spray around entry points.

3. Citrus: Spiders dislike citrus scents. Place citrus peels around your home, particularly near windows and doors, or use a citrus-scented cleaner.

DIY Spider Traps

Traps can be an effective way to control spider populations without the use of chemicals:

1. Sticky Traps: Place sticky traps in areas where you’ve seen spiders or suspect they might be entering. These traps will capture spiders and other insects.

Chemical Solutions

Sometimes, natural methods may not be enough, and you might need to resort to chemical solutions. Always use these with caution and follow the manufacturer’s instructions:

1. Pyrethroid Sprays: These can be used in two effective ways

(a) General spray inside and out. This class of chemicals has a repellent effect and if you spray inside and outside the house it will not only kill the existing spiders but keep away news ones in the future. Get these from the hardware shop.

PRO TIP: Leave the webs up for a week. Spiders run over the webs at night to repair them. When doing this over the next seven days they will be exposed to the chemicals and perish

(b) Aerosol hand sprayer. Find the spider web and spray in crack and crevice around the web. This is where the spider in hiding. This will take out the spider causing the messy webs. Get these from the hardware shop

2. Dusting Powders: Great alternative to a hand sprayer, although it leaves a visible white power trail. Apply dusting powders in cracks, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas. These powders are effective in killing spiders on contact. You will also need a (hand) puffer to dispense the dust.

3. Foggers: For severe infestations, consider using a supermarket fogger. This releases a fine mist of insecticide that can penetrate deep into crevices and other hiding spots. Ensure you follow safety guidelines and evacuate the area during use. Supermarkets have foggers.

Regular Maintenance

Consistent maintenance is key to keeping your home spider-free:

1. Routine Inspections: Regularly inspect your home for signs of spiders and other pests. Don’t forget to check the attic and sub floor area too!

2. Outdoor Maintenance: Keep the exterior of your home tidy. In particular trim back vegetation from touching your home and don’t store firewood against the outside of your house. Consider removing debris, and ensure your lawn is well-maintained to reduce the likelihood of spiders entering your home.

3. Professional Help: If your DIY efforts aren’t enough, consider contacting a professional pest control service. For residents dealing with persistent issues, pest control in Auckland spiders can be managed effectively with the help of experts who understand the local species and their behaviours.

Conclusion

Spiders may be a common pest in Auckland, but with the right strategies, you can keep them at bay. By understanding the types of spiders, implementing preventative measures, using natural repellents, setting traps, and resorting to chemical solutions, when necessary, you can effectively control the spider population in your home. Regular maintenance and inspections are crucial to ensuring a spider-free environment. If all else fails, don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional pest control service specializing in Auckland spiders.

By taking these steps, you can enjoy a more comfortable, spider-free home, and feel confident that you have the knowledge to tackle any future spider issues that may arise. Happy pest controlling!