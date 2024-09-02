Design Builders triumphs at 2024 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards

Monday 2 September 2024, 2:53PM

By Clickthrough Digital Marketing

Design Builders is proud to announce its exceptional performance at the 2024 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards. Known as the pinnacle of excellence in New Zealand's residential building industry, the competition saw Design Builders take home an impressive tally of awards, including 1 Silver, 4 Golds, 1 Regional Category Winner, and 2 Top 100 placements.

"The Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards are like the Olympics of our industry, with entrants from across New Zealand vying to impress the judges," said Andrew Price, CEO of Design Builders.

"Design Builders has a history of big wins, and this year is no different."

Celebrating building excellence

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards celebrate the very best in residential building. Judged by a team of experts who visit each home at least once, the competition is divided into regional and national levels. With nearly 300 properties participating at the regional level, the competition identifies the top 100 homes to advance to the national finals. Winning this prestigious award signifies unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and innovation in home building.

“Two of our homes have made it to the Top 100 in the Master Builders House of the Year competition and will advance to the National Finals, which will take place later this year,” Andrew Price said.

Award-winning homes

Design Builders' award-winning streak includes a variety of stunning homes that showcase their commitment to quality, innovation, and aesthetic excellence.

Their awards also covered a range of categories including: GIB Show Home (Gold and Gold, Regional Category Winner, Top 100), Carters New Home $1 Million to $1.5 Million (Gold, Top 100 and Silver), and Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000–$1 million (Gold).

More information about the winning homes can be found on Design Builders website at: https://www.designbuilders.co.nz/design-builders-winning-streak-2024 and further information about the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards can be found at: https://houseoftheyear.co.nz

Experience excellence with Design Builders

Design Builders continues to set benchmarks in the residential construction industry, delivering homes that are not only beautiful but also functional and sustainable.

If you’re interested in a home built around, you and your individual requirements contact the team at Design Builders to start your design journey.