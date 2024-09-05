Premium Clean Cleaning Service to Showcase Innovations at Auckland Home Show 2024

Thursday 5 September 2024, 8:18PM

Auckland, New Zealand - September 5, 2024—Premium Clean Cleaning Service is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's Auckland Home Show, which will occur from September 5th to 18th at the ASB Showgrounds. As a premier provider of top-notch cleaning services, Premium Clean is eager to showcase its latest innovations, exceptional customer service, and commitment to creating pristine living spaces for homeowners across the region.

Visit us at Hall 5, Both 551. All attendees will discover the unparalleled quality and attention to detail that set Premium Clean apart in the cleaning industry. Visitors can explore a wide range of cleaning solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern households. From regular home cleaning to deep cleaning services, Premium Clean ensures that every corner of a home is left sparkling clean.

"We are excited to be a part of this year's Auckland Home Show and to connect with homeowners seeking the highest standards in cleaning services," said Shirley Kholi, General Manager of Premium Clean Cleaning Service. "Our team is committed to delivering the best-cleaned results, using environmentally friendly products and advanced techniques."

As a company committed to sustainability, Premium Clean will also highlight its eco-conscious approach to cleaning. From biodegradable cleaning products to energy-efficient practices, Premium Clean prioritises environmentally friendly solutions without compromising on the quality of service.

In addition to learning about Premium Clean's range of services, visitors to the booth can take advantage of exclusive show discounts and promotions. Whether it's a one-time deep clean, regular maintenance, or a customised cleaning package, Premium Clean ensures a hassle-free experience that leaves homes and commercial spaces impeccably clean and inviting.

The Auckland Home Show provides an excellent platform for homeowners to explore the latest home improvement and maintenance trends. Premium Clean invites attendees to visit Booth #305 to discover how professional cleaning services can transform their living spaces into havens of cleanliness and comfort.

