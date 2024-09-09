Auckland Inground Pools Triumph at SPASA NZ Awards 2024

Monday 9 September 2024, 3:18PM

By Duoplus

16 views

AUCKLAND

The Auckland Inground Pools team is thrilled to have been recognised in multiple categories at the 2024 SPASA NZ Awards, celebrating excellence in the New Zealand Pool & Spa Industry.

"Awards like these are a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of our entire team," says Auckland Inground Pools Managing Director Donna Richmond.

"These accolades are a reflection of our commitment to delivering top-tier pool solutions that meet and exceed our clients' expectations."

Craftsmanship

"Auckland Inground Pools has been a leader in the industry for years, known for creating bespoke concrete pools that combine aesthetic beauty with functionality. "Our Success in the NZ Concrete Lap Pool category and our commendations in several others are a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in every project we undertake."

Founded in 1999, Auckland Inground Pools has consistently pushed the boundaries of pool design and construction, solidifying its reputation as a premier pool builder in New Zealand.

Innovative Excellence

At Auckland Inground Pools, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of pool design, continuously exploring new materials, technologies, and techniques to enhance the pool ownership experience.

"These awards from SPASA NZ further validate our position as industry leaders and motivate us to keep innovating."

The Auckland Inground Pools team is honoured to have received the following awards:

NZ Concrete Lap Pool - Gold Winner

Best Concrete Pool Builder - Highly Commended

Concrete Pool & Spa Combo - Highly Commended

Concrete Pool over $240k - Highly Commended

Concrete Pool up to $120k - Highly Commended

New Product Award - Highly Commended

With a client-focused approach, the Auckland Inground Pools team continues to build and maintain pools that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring that every project is a reflection of their expertise and passion, and a testament to our clients' satisfaction.