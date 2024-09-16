Monday 16 September 2024, 5:29PM

ACES Pest Control Reaches Industry Milestone with 10,000 Jobs Completed in Pest control in Auckland

According to Owen Stobart, ACES Pest Control Director, completing 10,000 jobs is a testament to the team's dedication to providing effective pest control and extermination services to commercial and residential properties in Auckland.

ACES Pest Control has announced a significant industry milestone, having completed 10,000 jobs for pest control and extermination services in Auckland.

In a press interview with New Zealand reporters this week, Owen Stobart, Director of ACES Pest Control, said the achievement cements the company's position as a leader in pest management in the region. It also underscores the company's commitment to tackling a wide range of pest-related challenges across the city.

Under the 10,000 jobs completed, ACES Pest Control has completed standard pest control tasks as well as complex extermination efforts that are often regarded as highly challenging within the industry.

The company, a leading exterminator in Auckland, has provided pest control and extermination services in Auckland CBD, Remuera, Saint Heliers, Mount Eden, Herne Bay, Ponsonby, Takapuna, Albany, Devonport, North Shore, and West Auckland, among others.

According to Stobart, the company has addressed infestations involving a variety of pests, including ants, cockroaches, rodents, bed bugs, and wasps, making a notable impact on public health and safety in both residential and commercial settings.

"Our team has consistently risen to the challenge of addressing Auckland's diverse pest control needs. Completing 10,000 jobs is a testament to our dedication to providing effective solutions and our ability to handle the full spectrum of pest control issues, from routine maintenance to the most difficult cases," said Stobart, who has a degree in bugs (Entomology) from Victoria University in Wellington.

ACES Pest Control has earlier intensified its initiatives to combat urban pest infestations in Auckland. Responding to growing concerns over pest populations, the company has committed to employing eco-friendly practices and innovative techniques to deliver sustainable and effective solutions. This approach addresses immediate pest problems and aims to prevent future infestations, promoting long-term pest control across the city.

Stobart says ACES Pest Control has also focused on enhancing its service offerings by utilizing advanced pest management strategies. The company is known for its use of techniques that are aligned with the standards set by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

With Auckland's temperate climate and diverse ecosystem providing an ideal environment for pests such as the White Footed House Ant and Gisborne cockroaches, Stobart said ACES Pest Control's services have been critical in managing these challenges and maintaining the well-being of Auckland residents.

"Ants, cockroaches, and rodents are just some of the common pests we tackle daily. Our goal has always been to stay ahead of the industry by embracing cutting-edge methods and prioritizing environmental sustainability in all our operations," added Stobart, who is also a Pro Trains-qualified in Urban Pest Management and Timber Pest Management.

With the silver bullet guarantee, Stobart, known for pest control North Shore Auckland, has provided effective and low-toxin treatments for ants, borers, mice, rats, spiders, wasps, silverfish, fleas, flies, bedbugs and cockroaches.

In addition to its pest control efforts, ACES Pest Control has distinguished itself by becoming Auckland's first carbon-neutral pest control company. The company utilizes battery-powered vehicles charged with renewable energy and offsets carbon emissions through tree-planting initiatives. This commitment to environmental sustainability has been a cornerstone of its operational philosophy, aligning with the broader industry push towards greener practices.

"We believe in making a positive impact not just through pest control but also by reducing our ecological footprint," Stobart added. "Our carbon-neutral status is a key part of our identity, and we are proud to lead the way in environmentally responsible pest management."

For more information about pest control in Auckland, visit https://commercialpestcontrol.net.nz/pest-control-auckland/.

About ACES Pest Control:

ACES Pest Control is a leading, trusted pest management expert based in Auckland. It has built a reputation for reliability and excellence, backed by a 5-star rating from over 300 Google reviews. The company's success is bolstered by Owen Stobart's background in Entomology from Victoria University in Wellington, which has been instrumental in developing its approach to pest management. Over the years, ACES has adapted to the evolving landscape of pest control, continuously refining its methods to serve the Auckland community better.

ACES Pest Control has been honoured multiple times as the best pest control provider in Auckland and New Zealand.

