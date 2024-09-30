Greenpeace sues Fonterra for misleading consumers with greenwash

Greenpeace Aotearoa is suing Fonterra for misleading customers by claiming that Anchor butter is ‘100% New Zealand grass-fed’ when up to 20% of a Fonterra dairy cow’s diet could be imported palm kernel linked to deforestation of rainforests in Southeast Asia.

A Greenpeace spokesperson served Fonterra with the lawsuit this morning at the dairy co-operative’s Auckland headquarters.

Greenpeace spokesperson Sinéad Deighton-O’Flynn says, "In yet another example of blatant greenwash from Fonterra, they have been trying to convince customers that the Anchor butter they’re buying is 100% New Zealand grass-fed when this is far from the reality."

"Fonterra is misleading their customers through this branding, presumably to make themselves appear more environmentally friendly and sustainable," says Deighton-O’Flynn.

"No doubt, Fonterra is claiming to be 100% grass-fed to downplay their reliance on palm kernel, as well as other fodder crops that are used for ‘intensive winter grazing’ which can see cows wallowing chest deep in mud and excrement."

"Palm kernel is a product of the palm oil industry, an industry known for rainforest deforestation, human rights abuses, illegal operating and driving rare wildlife towards extinction. We think shoppers would be shocked to know that the block of ‘grass-fed’ butter they pick up at the supermarket could actually be linked to the destruction of orangutan habitats in Southeast Asia."

New Zealand is the largest importer of palm kernel in the world, with the dairy industry importing nearly 2 million tonnes every year. Much of this is imported by the business AgriFeeds which exclusively sells palm kernel to Fonterra-owned Farm Source stores.

"The misleading information on Fonterra’s packaging is a real punch in the guts to the many farmers and brands that have done the work to end their use of palm kernel. Fonterra is stuck in the past and trying to hide behind greenwash. They’ve been misleading customers for years now - and it’s time for them to face the consequences."

