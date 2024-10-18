Man appears in court in relation to three Rotorua murders

ROTORUA

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

A 52-year-old man has appeared in court today, in relation to the murder of three people in Rotorua in September.

Justin Matthew Jeffries appeared in Rotorua High Court today, charged with the murders of Glendon Brent Currin (76), Jessie Florence Currin (78).

Mr and Mrs Currin had been assaulted at their Western Heights home on 23 September and subsequently both passed away in hospital.

Jeffries had previously been charged with the murder of Michelle Nicola Schiller (59), who was found deceased at her Utuhina home on 23 September.

Jeffries is also facing a number of other charges, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary and fraud.

He has been remanded in custody to appear again on 15 November 2024

Police are continuing to support the families of the three victims.

This has been an incredibly distressing time for them and they have asked for privacy as they continue to grieve the loss of their loved ones.

As part of our enquiries into the three homicides, Police would like to hear from anyone who was in contact with Jeffries since the beginning of September.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote reference number 240923/0552.