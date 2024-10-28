Kiwis Take Control: Air NZ's November Quiz Gets Local Makeover

Air New Zealand's inflight quiz is getting a Kiwi takeover this November, with all questions submitted by trivia buffs from across Aotearoa.

After inviting the nation to submit their best brainteasers, the airline was overwhelmed with responses, receiving over 1400 quiz questions. From these, more than 250 have been handpicked to feature onboard throughout the month, with each question proudly displaying the submitter's name and region.

Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says the November quiz will be packed with Kiwi flavour, with submissions from all over the country.

"We asked our customers to flex their trivia muscles, and they certainly delivered! From fun local facts to obscure knowledge, the variety was fantastic.

"Some of my personal favourites include: 'What do polydactyl cats have more of than other cats?', 'Which Southland town is the self-proclaimed Sausage Capital of New Zealand?', and the always controversial question... 'Which country invented the dish Pavlova?'

"If you're flying on one of our domestic jets this November, you'll get to find out the answers. With different sets of questions loaded on our north and south-bound flights, customers won't see the same challenge on their return journey!"

In November, the airline will also unveil a refreshed look for its iconic inflight quiz, which has been puzzling passengers since 2008.

"Our quiz is a beloved staple of domestic jet flights, so we've redesigned it to make it even more engaging," Carr says.

"The refresh improves readability, with more space for questions and answers, plus new question formats — so you can look forward to even more trivia-packed fun onboard!"