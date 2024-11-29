Text scammers delivered consequences in court

AUCKLAND

Two UK nationals will be deported for their part in a text phishing scam which plagued Kiwis with millions of fraudulent messages.

But first, one of the men faces a prison sentence after being convicted on fraud offences.

The pair’s cybercrime operation was disrupted by Operation Cargo in February, with New Zealand Police working in partnership with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) to make the arrests.

Both men faced sentencing in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Alvin Agyeman Acheampong was sentenced to two years imprisonment on multiple representative charges* for offending committed during the scam.

His accomplice, 19-year-old Alexander Manfo was sentenced to 400 hours community service and fined $3,400.

Manfo had been convicted on a representative charge of possessing goods capable of being used to facilitate crimes.

Following sentencing, he was detained by Immigration New Zealand officials and will leave the country later this week.

Acheampong will also be deported from New Zealand after completing his term of imprisonment.

Both Police and DIA welcome the sentences in this investigation.

It was one of the first occasions where Police have laid charges for what is a complex cybercrime, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of the Auckland City Financial Crime Unit, says.

“A prison sentence sends a very clear signal to any criminal group looking to set up shop in this country,” he says.

“New Zealand authorities are working closer than ever, and we will catch up with you.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says the scam involves numerous text messages being sent to phones, masquerading as well-known and trusted organisations.

Some victims reported losing between $10,000 - $100,000 after falling foul to the messages, when scammers gained control of their accounts.

The pair were arrested at an Albert Street apartment in central Auckland when Police and DIA staff carried out a search warrant.

“As a result of further digital forensic investigation, we identified that in five days this pair had sent out more than 12,000 text messages to unsuspecting Kiwis,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

All equipment, including ten mobile phones, three Laptops, SIM cards and sim boxes, seized in February will now be destroyed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says: “This type of scam is continuing to be a source of so much hurt and frustration for Kiwis.

“Police and our partner agencies remain committed to preventing and stopping this type of crime, but it pays to be vigilant at all times with text or email messages asking you to click on links.”

Joe Teo, Manager Digital Messaging and Systems, DIA, attributed the investigation’s success to both public reporting and joint industry collaboration.

“The inter-agency and industry collaboration at the heart of this operation demonstrates New Zealand’s commitment to targeting SMS scams and holding offenders to account,” he says.

“Scams harm New Zealanders both financially and psychologically.

“This joint operation with DIA, Police, the TCF and NZ Banks sends a clear message to all scammers – you will be caught, and you will be dealt with using the full force of the law.”

Public reporting of scams to 7726 is vital.

Your reporting helps us to identify and investigate offenders.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, you can report it to Police online or call 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.