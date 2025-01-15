Flood Roofing Opens New Premises to Better Serve the Bay of Islands Region

Kerikeri, NZ – Flood Roofing, a trusted name in roofing and spouting services, is proud to announce their move to new premises at 494C Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri. This strategic relocation marks an exciting chapter for the company as they continue to deliver high-quality roofing solutions to communities across the Bay of Islands region.

The new yard is perfectly positioned to enhance their ability to serve clients in Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, Paihia, Ōkaihau, and surrounding areas. Specialising in new roofs, re-roofing, and spouting, Flood Roofing remains committed to providing reliable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing roofing solutions tailored to the unique needs of Northland properties.

"We're thrilled to be operating from our new location," said Aron Flood, owner of Flood Roofing. "This move allows us to streamline our operations and make sure that we can continue offering exceptional service to the communities we've proudly served for years."

Since its establishment in 2016, Flood Roofing has been a leader in the roofing industry, known for its dedication to craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and in-house scaffolding services that make projects more efficient and cost-effective.

Flood Roofing's new location at 494C Kerikeri Road is now open and ready to assist with all your roofing needs. For inquiries, quotes, or to learn more about their services, contact Flood Roofing at 0800 435 663 or visit their website at https://www.floodroofing.co.nz/