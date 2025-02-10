Dr. Mo on Orthodontics and Empowering Communities: A Special Interview

AUCKLAND

In the heart of Auckland’s North Shore and beyond, an orthodontic practice named Shakespeare Orthodontics is doing much more than straightening teeth—it’s transforming lives. With four clinics across the region, under the leadership of Drs. Mo Al-Dujaili and Azza Al-Ani, this practice has built a reputation for high quality care, innovation, and community commitment.

This isn’t just another orthodontic practice. Here, every patient’s journey is a story of precision, a relationship forged, and, above all, trust.

Every detail of Shakespeare Orthodontics, from their warm, inviting clinics to their cutting-edge technology, reflects Dr. Mo’s unwavering dedication to his patients. As both a highly skilled orthodontist and a passionate advocate for patient care, Dr. Mo has created a space where smiles aren’t just aligned—they’re empowered.

A Journey Shaped by Smiles

For Dr. Mo, the journey to becoming an orthodontist began with his own experience as a patient. Growing up in Dunedin and Sydney, he vividly recalls the impact two orthodontists had on his life.

“Both of them were amazing,” he says. “They explained everything so clearly and always made me feel comfortable. It felt like we had spent years together!” These positive experiences left an indelible mark. “They inspired me,” he adds. “It wasn’t just about fixing my bite; it was the way they cared for me as a person.”

Dr. Mo initially pursued law and physiotherapy before changing to general dentistry, working alongside his father in a busy practice in Sydney, Australia. “That experience gave me a solid foundation,” he explains. “I saw a bit of everything—from high-end restorative work to paediatric dentistry, extractions, and complex implant procedures—but I always knew I wanted to specialise, and orthodontics became the clear choice.”

Orthodontics, with its combination of technical expertise and creativity, felt like the perfect fit. “It’s not just about creating a better smile—it’s about improving someone’s quality of life,” he reflects. “You get to know your patients really well.”

Dr. Mo’s early years in his father’s practice in Sydney instilled in him a deep appreciation for the importance of building strong patient relationships. He learned that dentistry is about more than just treating teeth—it’s about understanding and caring for the person behind the smile. This philosophy has guided him throughout his career, shaping his approach to patient-centred care at Shakespeare Orthodontics.

A Foundation Built in Dunedin

Dr. Mo’s passion for orthodontics led him back to the University of Otago, where he undertook a rigorous specialist degree—a Clinical Doctorate in Orthodontics. The programme demanded extensive study in areas such as growth patterns, biomechanics, and customised treatment planning, providing him with the advanced knowledge and skills required to deliver exceptional patient care. “There was very little room for guesswork, as a specialist. The confidence and precision in providing patients with care increases dramatically,” he says.

Those years in Dunedin cemented his belief in a personalised approach to care. “Every case is unique,” he explains. “You can’t take a one-size-fits-all approach. Orthodontics is about understanding the individual behind the teeth.”

The programme also instilled in Dr. Mo an appreciation of other specialised areas of dentistry and medicine, ensuring patients are always provided with the highest levels of care, and a commitment to continuous learning. “Dentistry and orthodontics are constantly evolving,” he says. “You have to stay on top of new techniques and technologies to give your patients the best possible care.”

Shakespeare Orthodontics: A Vision Takes Shape

After gaining valuable experience in clinics across New Zealand and Australia as a specialist locum orthodontist, Dr. Mo and his wife, fellow orthodontist Dr. Azza Al-Ani, decided to open their own practice. “We wanted to create a space where patients felt genuinely heard,” he says.

The name Shakespeare Orthodontics was inspired by an earlier clinic location on Shakespeare Road and their fondness for Shakespear Regional Park. It was chosen to represent both their roots and the artistic precision involved in orthodontics.

From the start, Shakespeare Orthodontics was designed to stand out by focusing on advanced technology and a patient-centred approach. Each treatment plan is carefully crafted to suit the unique needs of every individual, reflecting the understanding that no two patients are the same.

Technology Meets Compassion

Step into Shakespeare Orthodontics, and it’s clear they aren’t your average clinics. A world-class facility with state-of-the-art technology is seamlessly integrated into the practice, from digital scanning that eliminates messy moulds to 3D imaging that ensures precision.

“Computer-aided design and manufacturing have been a game-changer,” Dr. Mo shares. “We can now simulate a patient’s final smile even before treatment begins, offering clarity and confidence in the process.” Combined with extensive clinical experience, the best possible results are provided to each patient.

The clinics also offer Invisalign, a discreet and effective alternative to traditional braces. This modern treatment has transformed the orthodontic experience for many patients, providing a solution that aligns with their preferences and seamlessly fits into their lifestyles.

Dr. Mo is quick to point out that technology is only valuable if it serves the patient. “We don’t adopt technology just because it’s new,” he says. “We adopt it because it genuinely improves the experience and results for our patients.”

The Power of Early Intervention

A strong advocate for preventive care, Dr. Mo encourages parents to bring their children for an orthodontic evaluation as early as age eight. “Seen early, an orthodontist is sometimes able to intercept certain teeth and bite problems and stop them from causing bigger issues later on,” he explains. Early evaluations can also reduce the need for extractions or extensive treatment down the line.

Dr. Mo’s passion for treating young patients stems from the dynamic nature of working with growing individuals. “There’s a unique complexity in planning for both dental and skeletal changes,” he says. “It’s not just about aligning the Lego blocks—it’s about predicting how the jaw and facial structure will evolve as the child grows.” This dual focus requires careful analysis and precise planning, which Dr. Mo finds both exciting and rewarding.

He thrives on the variety and challenge these cases present, often collaborating closely with families to ensure the best long-term outcomes. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to see the transformations over time, knowing that we’re not just fixing a smile—we’re shaping how that young person will interact with the world,” he reflects.

Dr. Mo’s expertise in managing growth-phase orthodontics has made Shakespeare Orthodontics a trusted name for parents seeking comprehensive care for their children.

For Dr. Mo, prevention isn’t just a clinical approach—it’s a philosophy. “If we can address potential problems early, we’re setting patients up for a lifetime of healthier, happier smiles.”

This commitment to prevention extends to adult patients as well, demonstrating that it’s never too late to enhance a smile. Many individuals in their 60s and 70s have experienced remarkable transformations, showcasing the life-changing potential of orthodontics at any stage of life.

Joyful Tears and Transformative Smiles

The end of treatment is always a moment of celebration at Shakespeare Orthodontics. The transformations Dr. Mo witnesses go far beyond the physical alignment of teeth—they strike at the heart of confidence and emotional well-being. He recalls the touching moments when young patients complete their treatment journey.

“You see them look in the mirror, and it’s like they’re meeting a new version of themselves,” he says. These moments are often deeply emotional, not just for the patients but for their families as well. Parents frequently express their gratitude with heartfelt gestures. “It really is a privilege being involved in the process,” he stresses.

“It’s incredibly humbling to see how much these treatments mean to them,” Dr. Mo says. “Parents tell us how their child’s confidence has skyrocketed, how they’re smiling more, and how their outlook on life has transformed. It’s these stories that make the work so rewarding. It is a truly rewarding profession.”

Marie Tiongson’s Google review captures this sentiment perfectly: “Dr. Mo and Dr. Azza are hands down the best in their game! Both myself and my daughter have had treatment with them and we couldn’t be happier. Their attention to detail and their care are second to none. Plus, they’re the loveliest!”

A Team That Embodies Trust

At the heart of Shakespeare Orthodontics is a team that embodies Dr. Mo’s commitment to exceptional care. His wife, Dr. Azza, plays a pivotal role in the practice, contributing her expertise and unique perspective to each case. Dr. Azza works part-time in the craniofacial unit at Middlemore Hospital alongside Shakespeare Orthodontics. Their collaborative approach fosters mutual growth, enhancing the quality of care they deliver to each patient.

The team also includes Dr. Adriana Perez, a specialist orthodontist whose dedication to patient-centred care has earned her the trust of families across Auckland. Together, the team has created an environment built on transparency, honesty, teamwork, and communication. “Those values are the foundation of everything we do,” Dr. Mo says. “They’re what allow us to build meaningful relationships with our patients.”

An Orthodontic Community Like No Other

Dr. Mo is part of a supportive community of orthodontists in Auckland, where collaboration often takes precedence over competition. “We meet regularly to discuss cases and share advice,” he says. “Even though we’re technically competitors, there’s a lot of mutual respect and support. We’re all working toward the same goal—better outcomes for our patients.”

This spirit of collegiality reflects Dr. Mo’s broader ethos: orthodontics isn’t just about individual achievements; it’s about lifting the profession as a whole.

Sharing Orthodontic Expertise

Dr. Mo’s dedication to orthodontics extends beyond his clinical practice. As a Senior Lecturer at Auckland University of Technology, he contributes to the development of future dental professionals by sharing his expertise and fostering their growth in the field. His role reflects his commitment to advancing the profession and maintaining high standards of care. He has lectured both nationally and internationally and enjoys attending regular orthodontic conferences.

Dr. Mo’s affiliations with the Royal College of Surgeons (Edinburgh) and the Royal Australasian College of Dental Surgeons further highlight his dedication to advancing the field.

Giving Back: Making a Lasting Impact in Communities

Dr. Mo also emphasised the importance of building connections within the community as part of Shakespeare’s mission. “We live in a community and need to be involved in our community,” he says. Through meaningful community initiatives, educational sponsorships, and partnerships, Shakespeare Orthodontics is helping shape a healthier and more empowered future for schools, sports teams, and families across Auckland.

One of Shakespeare’s standout efforts is their strong partnerships with schools, particularly in and around Auckland. Over the past eight years, this collaboration has been built on shared values of excellence, empowerment, and community growth. Recognising the importance of participation in sports and extracurricular activities, Shakespeare has introduced several initiatives aimed at supporting local students at primary, intermediate and high school levels.

One example of such initiatives is the Empowerment Fund, an initiative designed to provide financial assistance to students facing barriers to accessing sports, cultural activities, or educational opportunities. The fund is a lifeline for families who might otherwise struggle to fund their children’s involvement in extracurricular programmes, ensuring that every student has the chance to thrive.

Additionally, Shakespeare supplies professionally fitted mouthguards for numerous premier sports teams. These mouthguards help safeguard students from dental injuries while they compete, underscoring the practice’s commitment to health, safety, and well-being.

Empowering Youth Through Sports Sponsorship

Shakespeare Orthodontics understands the critical role sports play in youth development. By fostering teamwork, discipline, and confidence, sports can shape well-rounded individuals who contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Dr. Mo reflects on his younger secondary school years and recalls what a huge springboard it was to receive scholarships and opportunities which enhanced confidence, forged friendships and provided extraordinary opportunities. In alignment with this philosophy, Shakespeare proudly supports numerous leading youth sports organisations.

Through their financial support, Shakespeare ensures schools and teams have access to critical resources, training equipment, and facilities. In addition to monetary contributions, they engage directly with the sporting community, reinforcing the importance of health and safety while promoting good oral health practices.

Their commitment to youth sports doesn’t stop there. Shakespeare also partners with local rugby, hockey, and football teams, offering mouthguard fittings and other initiatives that promote safe and enjoyable participation in sports.

Building Stronger Communities Through Empowerment

Shakespeare Orthodontics believes that access to opportunities fosters success. By removing financial and practical barriers, they empower students, athletes, and families to thrive. Their contributions to schools, youth programmes, community initiatives, and sports organisations reflect a deep commitment to strengthening Auckland’s communities.

Their initiatives also encourage inclusivity, ensuring students from all backgrounds have the chance to participate in activities that foster personal growth and confidence. The impact of these programmes extends beyond immediate benefits, creating ripples of positive change across families and communities. Dr. Mo smiles and states that “we need to make positive change in other people’s lives… even if that involves going to work!”

Looking to the Future

As Shakespeare Orthodontics continues to thrive, Dr. Mo remains focused on maintaining the personal touch that sets the practice apart. “Growth is important, but it has to align with our values,” he says. “For us, it’s always about maintaining that connection with our patients and community.”

When asked what keeps him motivated, Dr. Mo reflects on his family, the opportunities he has had growing up, his teenage experience with orthodontics, and the people around him. “I’m grateful for the phenomenal people in my life, Azza, the kids, our staff—they are a beacon for my motivation,” he says. “In many ways, they have given me confidence and showed me the power of care. That’s what I want to give to every patient who walks through our doors.”

Why Choose Shakespeare Orthodontics?

For families across the Auckland region, Shakespeare Orthodontics offers more than clinics—they are gateways to transformation. Every treatment plan, every interaction, every carefully crafted smile reflects an unwavering dedication to innovation, compassion, and the pursuit of excellence.

Here, orthodontics isn’t merely about aligning teeth; it’s about restoring confidence and building connections that endure long after the final adjustment. At Shakespeare Orthodontics, smiles aren’t just created—they’re celebrated, cherished, and designed to shine for a lifetime.