By New Zealand Police

AUCKLAND

Police are responding to reports of a school bus crash in Pahurehure, Papakura.

The crash involves a single bus which collided with a tree on Elliot Street around 8.45am.

All passengers are off the bus.

At this stage five people have sustained injuries and will be transported to hospital by ambulance.

The remainder have are being treated at the scene.

The bus is partially blocking the road.

Police are conducting an examination at the scene and the public is advised avoid the area if possible.