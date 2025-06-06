Water Crematorium Opens In Christchurch - New Zealand First

New Zealand’s first Water Crematorium is opening in Otautahi Christchurch.

Christchurch Water Crematorium is the result of a partnership between one of the country’s oldest and most respected funeral service providers, Bell, Lamb and Trotter, and one of the newest innovators in New Zealand, Water Cremation Aotearoa,

Opening today (Friday 6th June) at the central city location, water cremation will now be a choice alongside the already well-established options of flame cremation and burial.

Also called Alkaline Hydrolysis or resomation, water cremation is a nature-based solution that Co-director of Christchurch Water Crematorium, Deborah Richards, says is environmentally friendly.

“No carbon is emitted during the water cremation process which leaves a sterile liquid with no DNA in at all. That is then returned to the water cycle. Anything not of the body – such as pacemakers and implants remain behind, clean and intact, and can be recycled. The bones that remain after the process is complete can be returned to the family as bones or white ash, it is their choice,” says Ms Richards.

It is estimated that one traditional flame cremation produces an average of 242 kgs of carbon dioxide* which is roughly the same as driving an average, petrol car from Christchurch to Cape Reinga at the top of the North Island.

Bell, Lamb and Trotter Managing Director and Christchurch Water Crematorium Co-director Andrew Bell, says with around 80 per cent of Bell, Lamb and Trotter’s clients choosing cremation over burial, he believes water cremation will have wide appeal.

“We know there’s a demand for environmentally friendly options so it’s very pleasing to be able to offer this,” he says. “For an industry that doesn’t change a great deal, this is a significant development,” he says. “Bell, Lamb and Trotter was the first company in the country to introduce embalming in 1896 and then flame cremation became available in 1909 which is probably the last time something so noteworthy has happened in the funeral services sector.”

Ms Richards acknowledges that she and Mr Bell knew that being “first cab off the rank” with water cremation, would make implementation challenging.

“With challenges come opportunities. After working on this for more than seven years, we are thrilled to be able to offer water cremation as a far more environmentally sustainable end-of-life choice,” she says.

The official opening event will start at 11.30am on Friday 6 June with invited guests including local iwi Ngāi Tūāhuriri. the Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell - Anglican Bishop of Christchurch, and Christchurch Mayor, Phil Mauger, in attendance. The Mayor will cut the ribbon around the resomator.

*The average vehicle in New Zealand has Co2 emissions of around 171 grams per kilometre (g/km), therefore the Co2 emissions from one traditional cremation is (242kgs = 242000gms), is the equivalent of driving 1415.2 km in an average petrol vehicle; roughly the same as driving from ChCh to Cape Reinga in an average, petrol car.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs):

What is Water Cremation?

Water Cremation is an alternative for flame cremation. It has been used by funeral homes all over the world since the early 21st century.

Instead of using flame generated by fossil fuels, water cremation uses water and an alkaline solution (potassium hydroxide) under pressure to mimic and speed up the natural process the body goes through when it is buried.

Using a Resomator, which is about the size of small car, a body is placed inside, usually in a biodegradable shroud (wool, silk), the natural process is reduced to around 3-4 hours instead of decades.

There is no carbon emitted in the Resomation process itself.

Anything not of the body – such as pacemakers and implants remain behind, clean and intact, and can be recycled. The bones that remain after the process is complete can be returned to the family as bones or white ash, it is their choice. There is slightly more ash resulting from a water cremation than a flame cremation.

Is there a casket at a water cremation?

Only biodegradable material may be placed in the Resomator. Silk or wool is often used as a shroud for the loved one and this too is broken down in the resomation process. A casket can be used prior to the resomation itself.

What temperature is the cremation?

A water cremation uses water at a temperature of 150 degrees Celsius (to create steam). That compares with temperatures between 850 and 1100 degrees Celsius for flame cremation.

Where else in the world is water cremation available?

United States: Aquamation is legal in many states, with the number offering it steadily increasing.

Canada: Saskatchewan was the first province to approve the process in 2012.

United Kingdom: Water cremation became legal in the UK in 2023.

Ireland: The first European country to offer water cremation, becoming available in 2023.

South Africa: Aquamation was introduced in South Africa in 2019.

Australia: Aquamation is available in New South Wales.

New Zealand: Available June 2025 at Christchurch Water Crematorium.

Additional:

Bell, Lamb and Trotter was established in Christchurch in 1872, the first funeral directors to bring embalming to New Zealand. Flame cremation was introduced to New Zealand in 1909.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu (died in 2021) chose water cremation due to its environmental benefits.

There were 37,647 deaths in New Zealand to end of March 2025 (stats.govt.nz). Around 70% of people are cremated (2022 figs).

Christchurch Water Crematorium is located at Bell, Lamb and Trotter, 420 St Asaph Street.