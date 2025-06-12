Premium Clean New Zealand Marks Decade of Excellence with Environmental Impact Campaign

Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand, 12 June 2025 — Premium Clean New Zealand proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, launching the innovative "Planting the Future" campaign in partnership with Trees That Count, New Zealand's native tree planting programme.

Growing a Greener Future, One Clean at a Time

The centrepiece of Premium Clean's anniversary celebration is the "Planting the Future" initiative. Every customer who books a cleaning service will automatically contribute to New Zealand's reforestation efforts, with Premium Clean planting one native tree for each service booked.

"We've spent ten years cleaning and caring for Kiwi whānau and businesses — from weekly house cleans to those crucial end-of-lease cleaning services that help tenants get their bond back," said Managing Director Shirley Kohli. "Now we're extending that manaakitanga to our taiao. It's a pretty choice knowing every clean helps restore our beautiful Aotearoa landscape."

Celebrating Our Loyal Customers

To thank customers for a decade of support, Premium Clean is offering 25% off on all services throughout June and July using the discount code "PCS10YRS." This offer is perfect for residential cleans, commercial services catering for all serviced locations.

Recognising Team Excellence

Premium Clean's success comes down to our outstanding team. This month, we're hosting a special anniversary awards lunch to recognise our dedicated staff with loyalty awards and employee recognition prizes.

"Our team's been absolutely brilliant — their hard yakka has been the cornerstone of our success," added Thompson. "From bond cleans to weekly maintenance, they've built our reputation across New Zealand."

Since 2015, Premium Clean has grown from a small local operation to one of Aotearoa's most trusted cleaning providers. It specialises in residential cleaning, commercial services, and comprehensive end-of-lease cleaning that helps Kiwi renters secure their bond returns.

New Zealanders can join this milestone celebration by booking services at Premium Clean, contributing to spotless spaces and Aotearoa's environmental future.

About Premium Clean NZ

Founded in 2015, Premium Clean NZ is a leading residential and commercial cleaning service provider. It specialises in weekly cleaning, one-off services, and comprehensive end-of-lease cleaning solutions, floor care services, Upholstery cleaning, and Carpet cleaning that help tenants secure their bond returns.

Media Contact:

Shirley Kohli

Managing Director

Premium Clean New Zealand

media@premiumclean.co.nz

https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/