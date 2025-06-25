Premium Clean Launches Redesigned Website to Better Serve New Zealand's Cleaning Needs

Auckland, New Zealand – June 25, 2025 – Premium Clean, New Zealand's most trusted cleaning service provider, today announced the official launch of their completely redesigned website at www.premiumclean.co.nz. The refreshed digital platform reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, customer service excellence, and environmental responsibility while making it easier than ever for residential and commercial clients to access premium cleaning services across New Zealand.

The website redesign project, which has been in development for several months, places customer experience at the heart of its design. The new platform features a modern, intuitive interface that allows users to book cleaning services in just 60 seconds through a simplified three-step process. This streamlined approach aligns with Premium Clean's mission to make professional cleaning services accessible and hassle-free for all New Zealanders.

Enhanced Digital Experience for Modern Customers

The redesigned website showcases Premium Clean's comprehensive range of services, from regular house cleaning starting at $110 to specialised move-out cleaning services from $238. The platform clearly highlights the company's unique value propositions, including their non-toxic, residue-free cleaning solutions, owner-operator business model, and fixed upfront pricing with no hidden fees.

"We wanted our redesigned website to reflect the same level of excellence and attention to detail that our cleaning teams bring to every job," said Sam Bhandari, CEO at Premium Clean. "Our clients deserve a digital experience that's as clean, clear, and efficient as the services we provide. This relaunch makes it incredibly simple for customers to understand our services, see our pricing upfront, and book with confidence."

Highlighting Trust and Reliability

The freshly revamped website prominently features Premium Clean's impressive client roster, including partnerships with major New Zealand real estate companies as well as fitness centres, preschools, and commercial businesses. This showcase of trusted partnerships reinforces Premium Clean's reputation as the go-to cleaning service for both residential and commercial needs.

The platform also emphasises Premium Clean's rigorous vetting process for all cleaning professionals, including police clearance, background checks, and work history verification. With detailed service area coverage spanning from Auckland to Dunedin, the website makes it clear that Premium Clean's quality standards are consistent across all major New Zealand cities.

Environmental Leadership and Innovation

A key feature of the refreshed website is the emphasis on Premium Clean's environmentally responsible approach to cleaning. The company's non-toxic, probiotic cleaning methods are prominently featured, demonstrating their commitment to creating safe environments for families, pets, and businesses while protecting New Zealand's natural environment.

The website also highlights Premium Clean's "Gotta Love It Guarantee," which promises to resolve any concerns within 72 hours, backed by their 100% satisfaction guarantee. This customer-first approach has helped Premium Clean maintain exceptionally high customer satisfaction rates and low staff turnover.

Mobile-First Design for Modern Lifestyles

Recognising that many customers book services on the go, the website features a fully responsive design that works seamlessly across all devices. The mobile experience has been optimised to make booking even faster, with the same 60-second booking process available whether customers are at home or out and about.

About Premium Clean

Founded on the principle of making professional cleaning accessible to all New Zealanders, Premium Clean has established itself as the country's most trusted cleaning service provider. Operating through a franchise model of owner-operators, the company ensures that every cleaning professional has a personal stake in delivering exceptional results.

Premium Clean's innovative cleaning methods eliminate the need for harsh chemicals, soaps, and detergents, instead using advanced techniques that effectively break down dirt and oils while being completely safe for humans, pets, and the environment. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including regular cleaning, deep cleaning, move-out cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and commercial cleaning services.

With service areas covering all major New Zealand cities, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Napier, Hastings, Nelson, and Dunedin, Premium Clean has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and excellence in every interaction.

For more information about Premium Clean and to experience the revamped website, visit www.premiumclean.co.nz or download the Premium Clean Services app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Media Contact: Premium Clean New Zealand Phone: 0800 786 780 Email: hello@premiumclean.co.nz Website: www.premiumclean.co.nz

Social Media: Connect with Premium Clean on their social media profiles for updates, cleaning tips, and customer stories.

Premium Clean is New Zealand's leading eco-friendly cleaning service, dedicated to providing exceptional residential and commercial cleaning solutions while maintaining the highest standards of environmental responsibility and customer satisfaction.