Urban Care launches New Zealand's first Guaranteed Bond Recovery Cleaning Service for tenants

Auckland, New Zealand – 27 June 2025 – Urban Care, New Zealand's leading cleaning services platform, today announced the launch of its innovative Guaranteed Bond Recovery Service, designed specifically to help tenants secure full bond refunds through professional end-of-lease cleaning services. The new programme addresses the growing concern among New Zealand renters who face bond deductions due to inadequate property cleaning standards.

Recent industry data reveals that 68% of New Zealand tenants lose portions of their rental bonds, with cleaning-related issues accounting for 42% of all bond disputes. Urban Care's comprehensive guarantee programme aims to eliminate this financial burden by providing certified cleaning services that meet Property Managers' stringent requirements.

"We recognised a significant gap in the market where tenants were losing substantial amounts from their bonds simply because they lacked access to professional-grade cleaning services," said Sam Bhandari, General Manager of Urban Care. "Our guaranteed bond recovery programme not only protects tenants' financial interests but also streamlines the end-of-tenancy process for both renters and property managers."

The service includes comprehensive floor cleaning, kitchen deep-cleaning, bathroom sanitisation, window cleaning, and carpet treatment. Urban Care's certified technicians utilise commercial-grade equipment and eco-friendly cleaning products to ensure properties meet the highest cleanliness standards required by landlords and property management companies.

Urban Care's bond recovery guarantee operates on a simple premise. If a tenant's bond is reduced due to cleaning issues after utilising their end of lease cleaning services, the company will refund the difference up to the cost of the original cleaning service. This unprecedented guarantee demonstrates Urban Care's confidence in their cleaning standards and commitment to customer satisfaction.

"The rental market has become increasingly competitive, and property managers are maintaining stricter standards than ever before," explained a property market analyst at Auckland University. "Professional cleaning services have evolved from optional to essential for tenants wanting to secure their full bond refunds."

Customer testimonials highlight the programme's effectiveness. A Wellington tenant shared her experience: "I was dreading the end-of-lease inspection because my previous rentals always resulted in cleaning deductions. Urban Care's team transformed my property, and I received my entire bond back within five days. The guarantee gave me complete peace of mind."

The service addresses common bond deduction triggers, including inadequate oven cleaning, bathroom mould, carpet stains, and insufficient floor sanitisation. Urban Care's systematic approach ensures every aspect of the property meets professional cleaning standards, significantly reducing the likelihood of bond disputes.

Urban Care's expansion into guaranteed cleaning services reflects broader changes in New Zealand's rental sector. With average bond amounts reaching $2,400 in major cities, even small cleaning deductions represent significant financial impacts for tenants transitioning between properties.

The company's cleaning services utilise a comprehensive 47-point inspection checklist developed in consultation with leading property management firms across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. This checklist ensures consistency and completeness in every cleaning assignment.

Urban Care plans to extend the guaranteed bond recovery programme to additional centres throughout New Zealand by December 2025. The company currently operates in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Hamilton, with expansion planned for Tauranga and Dunedin.

Property managers have welcomed the initiative, noting that professionally cleaned properties reduce inspection times and minimise tenant disputes. The service creates efficiencies for property management companies while providing tenants with reliable, guaranteed outcomes.

For tenants preparing for end-of-lease inspections, Urban Care's guaranteed cleaning services are available with a 48-hour notice. The company's online booking platform allows customers to schedule services, track progress, and access their bond recovery guarantee documentation.

About Urban Care Urban Care is New Zealand's premier cleaning services platform, connecting customers with certified cleaning professionals across major metropolitan areas. Founded in 2019, the company specialises in residential and commercial cleaning solutions with a focus on reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

