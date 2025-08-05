Education overhaul presents opportunity

The announced overhaul of New Zealand’s education system is a chance to ensure school leavers are better equipped for the modern workforce, says BusinessNZ.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says NCEA is failing students.

"The current system of NCEA is not delivering what students, parents, teachers, or employers need. Change is necessary to ensure young people are better prepared for further education, training, and the world of work.

"Whether a school-leaver is heading on to university, an apprenticeship, or directly into work, the education system must offer transparent, reliable guidance to build confidence and inform whatever choice they’re making."

A consultation document has been released by the Government today, seeking input on the future of education. Rich says BusinessNZ encourages businesses to participate in the transformation of the education system in New Zealand.

"This is an opportunity to strengthen the connection between schools, training providers, and industry. By working closer together, we can better support learners with real-world pathways, ensure relevant skills are being learned, and deliver long-term benefits for communities and the economy alike."

