Record Ticket Sales - Selwyn Sounds Almost Sold Out

Annual music festival, Selwyn Sounds, will sell out in the next few weeks if the pace of current ticket sales continues.

Promoter, David Parlane, says this is the fastest tickets have ever sold for Selwyn Sounds in the nine years it’s been going.

“It’s phenomenal,” he says. “Tickets have only been on general sale for a month and we have around 1000 left. I expect these last ones to be snapped up.”

Parlane puts the response down to a couple of things.

“I think the line up has really got people excited - Ronan Keating, Tony Hadley ex Spandau Ballet, and our own Cats Away, Mi-Sex, OpShop and Automatic 80s - but there’s also an amazingly positive buzz in Canterbury that I believe has got people looking ahead positively. They have some extra cash in their pockets and they want to have fun with friends and family.”

Irish superstar Ronan Keating will take the Selwyn Sounds stage in Lincoln just outside Christchurch, on 7 March 2026, for a one-night-only New Zealand performance, and Tony Hadley will also perform in Auckland and Wellington.

“People aren’t mucking around. Kiwis can be a bit, ‘let’s wait and see’ when it comes to theatre, music and events but not this time. I thought we would sell tickets quickly but not this quickly,” he says.

Selwyn Sounds will rock the Lincoln Domain on 7 March 2026 www.selwynsounds.co.nz

Additional

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Selwyn Sounds since it began in 2017

Selwyn Sounds has supported the community with $320,000 brought into the local and wider Canterbury economy – that includes approx. $10k a year for the local school from carparking for the event

More than 66 bands and performers have rocked the Lincoln Domain at Selwyn Sounds since 2017