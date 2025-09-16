Premium Clean Champions National Cleanup Week Across Aotearoa

Leading cleaning service provider supports nationwide environmental initiative with professional expertise

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Premium Clean, New Zealand's most trusted cleaning service provider, announces its official support for National Cleanup Week, demonstrating the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and community wellbeing across Aotearoa.

The nationwide cleaning specialist will partner with local councils and community groups from Northland to Southland, providing professional cleaning expertise to complement volunteer efforts during the annual environmental initiative. This collaboration extends Premium Clean's mission beyond private residences and commercial properties to encompass public spaces that define New Zealand's natural beauty.

"National Cleanup Week represents everything we believe in as Kiwis," said Premium Clean's General Manager. "Our beautiful country deserves the same level of care we bring to every home and business we service. By supporting community cleanup efforts with our professional expertise, we're helping ensure that Aotearoa remains pristine for future generations."

Premium Clean's involvement includes donating professional-grade cleaning supplies to registered community groups, providing technical advice for large-scale cleanup projects, and offering discounted deep cleaning services to community facilities participating in the initiative.

The company's owner-operator model ensures local franchisees understand their communities' unique environmental challenges. From coastal areas battling salt air exposure to urban centres managing high-traffic pollution, Premium Clean's teams apply specialised knowledge to support National Cleanup Week objectives.

"Professional cleaning expertise amplifies volunteer efforts," the company spokesperson explained. "Our teams can tackle areas requiring specialised equipment and techniques, allowing community volunteers to focus on broader environmental improvements."

Premium Clean operates across major New Zealand centres, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton,Tauranga and more. The company's eco-friendly cleaning solutions align perfectly with the environmental values of National Cleanup Week, utilising non-toxic products that protect both human health and natural ecosystems.

Local residents can support National Cleanup Week by participating in community events and considering professional deep cleaning services to maintain the high standards established through volunteer efforts.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is New Zealand's leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning services, operating nationwide through a network of owner-operator franchises. The company specialises in eco-friendly cleaning solutions and maintains the highest standards of service quality across all locations.

