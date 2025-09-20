Premium Clean Offers $40 Off Domestic Cleaning with Exclusive 'OMG' Promotional Code

Limited-time offer helps Kiwi families experience professional home cleaning services at reduced rates.

HAMILTON, New Zealand – Premium Clean launches an exclusive promotional offer, providing $40 off domestic cleaning services for new residential clients who use the promotional code 'OMG' when booking their first professional home clean.

The limited-time promotion introduces New Zealand families to Premium Clean's comprehensive residential cleaning services, including regular house cleaning, deep cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, and carpet cleaning across the company's nationwide service network.

"We want every Kiwi family to experience the difference professional cleaning makes to their home environment and quality of life," said Premium Clean's Residential Services Coordinator. "The 'OMG' code provides an affordable opportunity for families to discover how our services can give them back precious time while maintaining the clean, healthy homes they deserve."

The promotional offer applies to all residential cleaning services valued at $150 or more, making professional cleaning accessible for families across different income levels. Premium Clean's transparent pricing structure ensures no hidden fees or surprise charges affect the final service cost.

New clients using the 'OMG' promotional code receive the full Premium Clean experience, including eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products safe for children and pets, comprehensive insurance coverage, and service delivery by police-vetted, professionally trained cleaning specialists.

The company's owner-operator model means residential clients work directly with local business owners who maintain personal investment in service quality and customer satisfaction. This approach fosters accountability and consistency, distinguishing Premium Clean from larger cleaning service chains.

"Professional home cleaning isn't a luxury—it's an investment in family health, home maintenance, and personal wellbeing," explained a company spokesperson. "The 'OMG' promotion helps families understand the genuine value professional cleaning brings to their daily lives."

Premium Clean's residential services offer flexible scheduling options that accommodate busy family routines, from working parents who require evening appointments to retirees who prefer daytime service. The company operates across major New Zealand centres with local franchise owners providing personalised service approaches.

The 'OMG' promotional code must be mentioned during initial booking and applies to new residential clients only. The offer includes Premium Clean's satisfaction guarantee, ensuring complete client satisfaction with service quality and results.

Families interested in claiming the $40 discount can book online at www.premiumclean.co.nz or call 0800 786 780 and mention the promotional code 'OMG' to receive the special pricing.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is New Zealand's leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning services, operating nationwide through a network of owner-operator franchises. The company specialises in eco-friendly cleaning solutions and maintains the highest standards of service quality across all locations.

Media Contact: Premium Clean

Phone: 0800 786 780

Email: hello@premiumclean.co.nz

Website: www.premiumclean.co.nz