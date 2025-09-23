FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Premium Clean Cements Ethical Leadership with Zero-Tolerance Modern Slavery Policy

NZ Commercial Cleaning Company Leads Industry with Direct Employment Model and Living Wage Commitment

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 23 SEp 2025 – Premium Clean, one of New Zealand's leading commercial cleaning providers, has today publicly cemented its commitment to ethical practices by launching a comprehensive Modern Slavery Policy, underpinned by its direct-employment and Living Wage business model.

The announcement comes as New Zealand businesses face increasing scrutiny over supply chain ethics and proposed modern slavery legislation that would require companies to report on efforts to eliminate forced labour from their operations. Premium Clean's proactive stance positions the company as an industry leader in addressing labour exploitation risks that can affect service-based industries.

The comprehensive policy centres on four key pillars: direct employment of all cleaning staff rather than subcontracting arrangements, payment of at least New Zealand's Living Wage to all employees, rigorous right-to-work documentation verification, and mandatory training for all staff on their workplace rights and available support channels. The policy also includes whistleblower protection measures and open-book transparency for client auditing purposes.

"The true cost of a clean office cannot be measured just in dollars; it must be measured in dignity and fairness," said Sam Bhandari, Managing Director of Premium Clean. "For too long, the cleaning industry has been associated with exploitation and invisibility of workers. We are fundamentally challenging that narrative. Our clients can be confident that their success is not built on the backs of exploited workers, and that their partnership with us actively contributes to ethical business practices in New Zealand."

The policy addresses growing corporate social responsibility requirements facing New Zealand businesses, many of whom are implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks that require ethical supply chain management. Premium Clean's direct employment model eliminates the subcontracting layers that can obscure labour practices, providing clients with clear accountability and reduced compliance risk.

Premium Clean's approach demonstrates that ethical practices can be commercially viable, with the company's direct employment model contributing to lower staff turnover, higher service quality, and stronger client relationships. The Living Wage commitment ensures all employees receive compensation that supports dignified living standards, not merely survival wages.

"Modern slavery thrives in the shadows of complex supply chains and invisible workforces," continued Sam Bhandari. "By bringing our employment practices into full transparency and treating our people as valued team members rather than disposable resources, we're proving that ethical business operations create better outcomes for everyone involved—employees, clients, and communities."

The company's ethical stance extends beyond labour practices to include environmentally responsible cleaning products and support for New Zealand suppliers who share similar values. This holistic approach to corporate responsibility positions Premium Clean as a partner for businesses seeking to align their operations with contemporary ESG expectations.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean has established itself as a trusted provider of commercial cleaning services across New Zealand, serving businesses of all sizes with professional cleaning, sanitisation, and maintenance services. The company's direct employment model and commitment to ethical business practices distinguish it within the commercial cleaning sector. Premium Clean's mission extends beyond service delivery to include positive social impact through fair employment practices and community support.

Businesses interested in learning more about Premium Clean's ethical cleaning services and modern slavery prevention policy are encouraged to visit www.premiumclean.co.nz or contact the team directly at [email] or [phone number].