2026 Selwyn Sounds SOLD OUT - Fastest Ever Selwyn Sounds Ticket Sales

CANTERBURY

Annual music festival Selwyn Sounds has sold out in record time.

Promoter, David Parlane, says this is the fastest tickets have ever sold for the one day music festival, in the nine years it’s been going.

“Tickets have only been on sale for 8 weeks; to sell out in 8 weeks is phenomenal,” he says.

Parlane says the lineup, (headed by Ronan Keating and Tony Hadley - ex-Spandau Ballet) and including When The Cat’s Away, Mi-Sex, OpShop and Automatic 80s), together with the positive buzz in Canterbury and amazing Spring weather, have all contributed to the record-breaking sell-out.

“People are looking ahead positively to 2026 and particularly the Summer,” he says. They have some extra cash in their pockets and they want to have fun with friends and family. Lincoln is going to be absolutely pumping,” he says.

Irish superstar Ronan Keating will take the Selwyn Sounds stage in Lincoln just outside Christchurch, on 7 March 2026, for a one-night-only New Zealand performance, and Tony Hadley will also perform in Auckland and Wellington.

“I thought we would sell tickets quickly but not this quickly,” says Parlane. “I’ve been staying in touch with the artists, and I know they are all really looking forward to the gig next March.”

Both Hadley and Keating have been in in Europe on very successful tours, with Ronan now back in Australia which is where he lives.

Selwyn Sounds will rock the Lincoln Domain on March 7 next year.

