Premium Clean Announces Expansion of Franchise Opportunities Across New Zealand

Leading Commercial Cleaning Company Offers Proven Business Model to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 26 Sep 2025 – Premium Clean, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services across New Zealand, today announced the expansion of its franchise programme, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a proven pathway to business ownership in the essential services sector.

The expansion comes in response to increasing demand for professional, reliable commercial cleaning services, driven by a heightened focus on workplace hygiene standards and the continued growth of small and medium-sized businesses outsourcing non-core services. Post-pandemic workplace requirements have fundamentally shifted how New Zealand businesses approach cleaning and sanitisation, creating sustained demand for specialist service providers.

Premium Clean's franchise offering provides comprehensive support, including an intensive training programme, ongoing operational guidance, marketing support, and access to proprietary technology systems. Franchisees receive exclusive territorial rights and benefit from the company's established brand recognition and lead generation systems. The business model features low overhead requirements, with operations conducted from home-based offices using vehicle-based service delivery.

"Premium Clean is seeking motivated individuals with a strong desire to own and operate their own business," said Sam Bhandari, Managing Director. "No prior cleaning experience is necessary, as we provide complete technical training and ongoing support. The ideal candidate is a people-focused individual with management potential and a commitment to delivering quality service to their local business community."

The franchise model is designed to provide multiple revenue streams through one-off cleaning services, regular commercial contracts, and specialised sanitisation services. Commercial contracts offer particularly attractive recurring revenue opportunities, providing franchisees with predictable monthly income and stable business foundations.

"We are excited to grow our presence and empower new business owners across Aotearoa," said Sam Bhandari, Managing Director. "Our franchise model is designed for success. We handle branding, proven systems, and client acquisition support, allowing our franchisees to focus on building a profitable and rewarding business in their local community. This isn't just about selling franchises—it's about creating long-term partnerships for mutual success."

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean has established itself as a trusted provider of commercial cleaning services across New Zealand, serving businesses of all sizes with professional cleaning, sanitisation, and maintenance services. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service quality while supporting local entrepreneurship through its franchise programme. Premium Clean's mission is to help New Zealand businesses maintain professional, healthy work environments while providing rewarding business opportunities for franchise partners.

For more information about the Premium Clean franchise opportunity, including investment details and the application process, visit www.premiumclean.co.nz/ or contact the franchise development team at [phone number] or [email address].