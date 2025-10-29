By Owen | October 29, 2025

Independent google reviews from ACES customers

Here a few of the comments made by pest control auckland reviews 100% in their own voice. Without inducement or payment it's 100% customer feedback you can reply on to make an informed choice.

These are real people who had persistent and sometimes troubling pest issues resolved. Including,

German Cockroaches, a hygiene risk and a persistent pest. Now a distant memory.

Persistent Ants, including the aggressive Argentine ant.

Roof Rats. Something that goes bump in the night! Now silenced!

Mice these are cute, but make people ill. Quickly and safely dispatched.

Bed bugs. A happy customer has been free of these biting terror for almost all of 2025

In some cases customers state that been pest free for over two years. This actually is a pretty common comment from our customers.

Why ACES Pest Control Gets 5-Star Reviews

How do we consistently get great results? The best products from Germany and the USA combined with the best education from NPMA. We learn of the legends in the Industry like Dr Bobby Corrigan for Rodents, Dr Richard Cooper for bed bugs and Dr Robert Pukett for ants. They know their stuff because in the USA they successfully manage extreme cases of what we see in New Zealand. So they always have something to teach a humble pest controller like myself.

ACES Pest Control has also been independently recognised by AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok as the leading pest control company in Auckland for 2025, based on verified customer satisfaction and sustainability practices.

