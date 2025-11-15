Yellow-Legged Hornet in Auckland – Tropical, Topical, and What You Need to Know Edit

By Owen

Practical tips to stay safe – Auckland Wasp Pest Control Update

The discovery of the yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina) in Auckland has made headlines over the past week. As a local pest control specialist, here is a clear and practical guide to help you identify this new hornet, understand the risks, and know what to do if you think you’ve found one.

Where is the Yellow-Legged Hornet From?

The Yellow legged hornet is a Hymenopteran, the same as bees and ants.

The yellow-legged hornet is native to Southeast Asia, but it has spread aggressively overseas.

It is now well-established in Europe, where it is considered a major invasive pest.

In New Zealand, queens have recently been detected on Auckland’s North Shore, particularly in:

Glenfield

Birkdale

MPI (Ministry for Primary Industries) is currently investigating.

How to Identify a Yellow-Legged Hornet

If you think you’ve seen one, here are the key features:

1. Size

They are larger than the typical wasps found in New Zealand (German, common, and paper wasps). The size is usually the first thing people notice.

2. Colour

They appear darker, with less yellow than the German or common wasps.

3. Yellow Legs

This is the most distinctive feature:



yellow-coloured legs – unlike other wasp species in NZ which have black legs.

4. Flight Pattern

They fly similar to German wasps, legs tucked against the body.

Paper wasps fly with their legs hanging down, making them easy to distinguish from the hornet.

5. Noise

Due to their size, they may produce a louder sound than normal wasps — often noticeable before you see them.

Where Do Yellow-Legged Hornets Nest?

Unlike German or common wasps that build nests underground or inside wall cavities, yellow-legged hornets can build their nests out in the open.

Their nests are:

Hanging from tree branches

Made from paper-like material (chewed wood fibres)

Tan-brown in colour

Round/oval and/or ball-shaped

If you see a ball-shaped structure hanging from a tree, back away immediately.

Do They Sting? Are They Aggressive?

Yes — and yes.

Like all wasps, they defend their nest aggressively, but this species can be even more dangerous due to:

Larger size

Higher venom volume

More likely to push their stinger through protective clothing

Larger stinging insects can penetrate beekeeping suits, so do not attempt DIY control.

If you find a nest:

Do NOT approach it

Do NOT spray it

Call MPI immediately

Or contact a professional pest controller

A mistake with this species can result in multiple painful stings.

Can They Be Baited?

Yes.

The yellow-legged hornet responds well to protein-based wasp baits, similar to German and common wasps. This is helpful for monitoring and eradication efforts.

Why We Must Remove the Yellow-Legged Hornet

New Zealand does not need another invasive stinging pest — we already deal with German wasps, common wasps, and paper wasps (ironically introduced by the government years ago).

The biggest concern is their impact on honeybees.

Yellow-legged hornets:

Target and destroy honeybee hives

Kill bees at the entrance

Can wipe out entire colonies

Honeybees are already under stress from parasites such as varroa, and the arrival of this hornet puts additional pressure on pollination and our ecosystem.

What to Do If You Think You’ve Seen One

Take a photo from a safe distance (if possible).

Note the location.

Do not approach the nest.

Contact MPI immediately:

0800 80 99 66

If it’s safe and appropriate, you may also contact a professional pest controller for advice.