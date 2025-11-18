Air New Zealand announces new non-stop route between Queenstown and Brisbane

Air New Zealand is set to make it even easier for Kiwi travellers to swap snow for sand and enjoy some Queensland sunshine, today announcing a new non-stop seasonal service between Queenstown and Brisbane.

Launching 22 June 2026, the new route will operate three times a week through to 23 October 2026, perfectly timed for those seeking a mid-year escape or a spring break across the Tasman.

Operated by Air New Zealand’s A320neo narrowbody jet, the service will offer over 17,000 seats, providing a convenient link between the Southern Alps and sunny Queensland.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul and Domestic Lucy Hall says the new route will open more opportunities for travel in both directions.

“We know Queenstown is a year-round favourite for Australians, and this connection will also help bring more visitors to our region during the ski and adventure season. It gives Queenslanders another direct option to fly into the South Island, giving them the ability to explore Queenstown, the wider Otago region, and more of the beautiful South Island.

“Brisbane is also a fantastic destination for South Islanders looking to swap the snow for sunshine. This new service connects two iconic lifestyle destinations, giving travellers greater flexibility and choice when planning their next getaway.”

“Air New Zealand is our biggest customer and we are delighted it is bringing back Queenstown-Brisbane flights,” says Queenstown Airport Chief Executive Shane O’Hare.

“There are strong ties between our communities, and this service will be welcomed on both sides of the Tasman. The morning flight time will be great for those wanting to catch up with friends and family, and convenient for those with onward connections from Brisbane.”

The Queenstown–Brisbane route adds to Air New Zealand’s strong trans-Tasman network, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to connecting New Zealanders with more destinations across Australia, and welcoming more Australians to explore Aotearoa.

To celebrate the route launch, Air New Zealand has sale fares currently available for flights across the Tasman. Customers can currently book flights from Queenstown to Brisbane for $275 seat only one way*.

Flights are available to book now at airnewzealand.co.nz – subject to regulatory approval.

About the service

· Route: Queenstown (ZQN) – Brisbane (BNE)

· Season: 22 June 2026 – 23 October 2026

· Schedule:

o Depart Queenstown 9:05 AM (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

o Depart Brisbane 11:55 AM (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

· Frequency: Three return services per week

· Aircraft: A320neo narrowbody jet

*Sale ends 11:59pm on Tuesday 18 November 2025. Card payment fee, travel periods, and conditions apply.