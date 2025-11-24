Police release descriptions of offenders in Edendale assault

Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault that occurred near the corner of Melvin Street and Turner Street in Edendale last week.

The assault occurred at around 10.55pm on Saturday 15 November, after a woman went to the victim's house asking for assistance with a flat tyre.

The victim was then accosted and assaulted by a man, suffering serious injuries.

We would like to thank those people who have contacted us following our earlier appeal for information and CCTV footage.

Police have reviewed a range of CCTV footage as a result, which has enabled us to obtain descriptions of the woman and man involved in the incident.

The woman is described as being in her late teens or early twenties, of slim build, and approximately 175cm tall.

She was wearing knee high black boots, shorts, and a light‑coloured hooded top. She is also described as wearing a long black wig.

The man is described as having a slim build and is approximately 175 – 185cm tall.

He was wearing light coloured (possibly grey) track pants with zip up pockets, ankle high boots with a dark coloured sole, a light‑coloured hooded top, and black gloves.

This was a particularly vicious and unprovoked assault, where the victim was beaten unconscious and suffered serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Concerningly, after the victim lost consciousness, the offenders attempted to restrain him by taping his hands together behind his back.

We believe the outcome for the victim could have been much worse given the severity of this attack.

If you can help us identify the man and woman involved or have any other information which might assist our enquiries, please contact us via 105 and quote file number 251116/4977.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.