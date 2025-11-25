Update in search for missing woman Te Anihana Pomana

Police are making enquiries after a body was found in the search for Te Anihana Pomana on Saturday.

At around 7.43pm Police were notified a body was located in dense bush in the Pukekohe area.

Formal identification is yet to take place; however it is believed to be the body of Te Anihana.

Te Anihana, 25, was reported missing on 21 August from Central Auckland.

Her family have been notified of this development and are being provided support.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and a post mortem is expected to be carried out in due course.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.